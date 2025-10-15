Man Utd abort plans to sign £100m-plus star and go all out for new No 1 target

Manchester United have shelved plans to sign Brighton ace Carlos Baleba amid two concerns about the player, and a report has revealed who their new number one target in midfield is for 2026.

Man Utd will spend heavily when signing one and potentially two new central midfielders next year. Up until recently, the club’s preferred option was Brighton’s Baleba.

The Red Devils made an official approach for Baleba over the summer before being told the player was not for sale at any price. Baleba was open to joining Man Utd but crucially, did not agitate for a move.

Numerous sources including Fabrizio Romano and The Athletic have confirmed Man Utd’s interest in Baleba has maintained. The expectation was a new approach would be made in 2026, be that in the January window or the summer, or both.

There’s been recent speculation from a dubious source that Baleba is unhappy on the south coast and would request to leave the Seagulls in January.

According to talkSPORT, those rumours are NOT true. But per the latest from the i paper, Man Utd are souring on Baleba anyway.

They stated United harbour growing concerns about Baleba’s ability to handle the immense pressure that comes with playing for Man Utd.

Baleba has started the season in poor form and Brighton boss, Fabian Hurzeler, has pointed to the links to Man Utd as one explanation as to why.

The suggestion is Baleba – who is reportedly valued in excess of £100m by Brighton – isn’t coping well with being in the spotlight and at Man Utd, that spotlight shines the brightest.

Furthermore, the report claimed Man Utd are also worried Baleba isn’t progressive enough when in possession.

The feeling is Baleba could slow United’s tempo down and a fast pace of play is what Ruben Amorim and his 3-4-2-1 formation banks on.

Accordingly, the i paper stated Man Utd have re-thought their midfield shortlist and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is now their number one target.

Crystal Palace want record fee for Adam Wharton

Wharton is understood to have surpassed Baleba on Man Utd’s wanted list for two reasons.

Firstly, he’s expected to cost significantly less if leaving Palace and secondly, he’s more progressive with his passing.

Man Utd aren’t the only high-powered club taking a close look at the England international, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid among his admirers. And according to TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, Palace will demand a fee that will break their transfer record before waving goodbye.

Jones insisted Palace will expect to receive a sum in excess of the £67.5m Arsenal paid to sign Eberechi Eze. As it stands, that deal holds top spot in the list of Palace’s most expensive ever sales.

How far Man Utd will stretch from a financial standpoint remains to be seen. But what is clear is a move in January is highly unlikely, with Jones also revealing Palace have no intention of selling mid-season.

