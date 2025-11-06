Man Utd are about to have an undisputed worst signing ever

There’ll soon be a clear winner in the category of WORST Manchester United signing of all time if claims United are about to make a gut-wrenching decision are accurate.

When posing the question who is Man Utd’s worst ever signing, you don’t have to look too far back for the answers.

Paul Pogba became Man Utd’s record signing when brought back to the club for £89.3m. The Frenchman would ultimately go on to leave on a free transfer, though did make positive impacts on the pitch during his spell at Old Trafford.

Antony flopped and came nowhere close to justifying his colossal £86m (add-ons included) price tag. However, United were able to at least recoup a portion of that outlay when selling the Brazilian to Real Betis for £21.65m.

Donny van de Beek has already been branded ‘one of the worst’ signings in United’s history. But at £35m, the cost of that failure wasn’t as high as with others.

As such, and if the latest update from talkSPORT is accurate, the answer to that ignominious question is Jadon Sancho.

The winger cost Man Utd £73m when plucked from Borussia Dortmund back in 2021. After offering nothing on the pitch, falling out with multiple managers and being loaned out three times amid Ruben Amorim’s refusal to use the player, the endgame is in sight.

Sancho’s current contract with Man Utd expires at the end of the current campaign. United hold an option for an extra season, but per talkSPORT, they are not expected to trigger it.

Accordingly, Sancho is now expected to leave Man Utd via free agency next summer. Aston Villa won’t come to the rescue for United given their current loan deal does not contain an option or obligation to buy.

As such, Man Utd are primed to let one of their costliest ever signings walk away for nothing when aged 26 and in the theoretical prime of his career. When Pogba left on a free he was much older at age 29.

The report explained United could activate the one-year option to protect their investment and attempt to secure a sale.

However, doing so would lock Sancho in to another 12 months of earning roughly £250,000-a-week. And given how difficult it’s proven to find a permanent buyer in the past, United don’t want to take that chance.

Adding to United’s woes is the fact Sancho has proven ultra-picky when negotiating with suitors in recent times.

Man Utd had broadly agreed a loan that contained an obligation to buy worth £20m with Roma last summer. That news was verified by Fabrizio Romano, but Sancho snubbed the opportunity to join the Serie A side.

The end result is Man Utd are now ready to ‘cut their losses’ and let Sancho leave for no return. Such an event will surely book Sancho in as the worst signing Manchester United have ever made.

