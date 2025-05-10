Manchester United are ready to reach out to one of the clubs that have shown most interest in Alejandro Garnacho before the end of May as they aim to speed up a decision about his future, a report has claimed.

Garnacho’s future came into question in the January transfer window after the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach, since he is less of a natural fit for the new 3-4-2-1 shape. Moreover, the fact he counts as a homegrown player means Man Utd could make a major profit on him.

Ultimately, Garnacho was never put up for sale, but Man Utd were staying alert in case the chance came to cash in. And now, they are preparing to make a decision about whether to keep him for next season or not.

The 20-year-old was wanted by Napoli and Chelsea in January, before keeping his place in the Man Utd squad. He was also said to be interested in a move to Spain, his country of birth.

According to Give Me Sport, Man Utd are now ready to approach Napoli to see if they still have the same level of interest in Garnacho.

The Red Devils reportedly expect to ‘accelerate’ their decision-making about Garnacho’s future before the end of May, which might be in preparation for the early summer transfer window opening for the first 10 days of June.

That doesn’t mean they’ve decided to sell him for sure, but the report claims they are ‘continuing to lean towards’ cashing in.

With that in mind, they want to check in on Napoli’s interest, given that the Serie A leaders have been linked with other targets on the wing as well, including Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa.

However, Napoli are still believed to hold some interest in the Argentina international, depending on the terms of a deal.

Man Utd stance on Garnacho future

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd value Garnacho at £70m or more. He is under contract until 2028.

However, they once again are not actively trying to sell him – it’s just that they would consider letting him go if an offer of that amount arrived.

If Napoli were to spend £70m or more on Garnacho, he would become their record signing, just overtaking Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea have been credited with persisting interest in Garnacho, but like Napoli, they have other targets on their shortlist too.

For example, the Blues could turn to Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens or Athletic Club’s Nico Williams with just as much conviction as they could for Garnacho.

Man Utd transfer news: Big Amorim decisions

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s Rudy Galetti has learned that Amorim is already planning ahead for what will be his first full season in charge at Old Trafford.

We can reveal that Amorim has decided which three players should be untouchable and which three positions he thinks are essential to strengthen.

