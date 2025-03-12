Manchester United are exploring a double signing for two young Argentines in the latest piece of evidence Sir Jim Ratcliffe is serious about overhauling the club’s recruitment strategy.

Ratcliffe has made a conscious effort to give United’s outlook on a new signings a whole new perspective. Gone are the days of ‘Hollywood’ signings like Cristiano Ronaldo (second spell) and Casemiro. While players like those were world beaters in their day, they were well past their prime when arriving at Old Trafford, yet still pocketed gigantic salaries.

Instead, all of United’s six major first-team arrivals in the INEOS era thus far were aged 26 or under at the times of their arrivals. Furthermore, the Red Devils are putting greater emphasis on hoovering up stars of the future.

According to a fresh update from journalist Graeme Bailey and United in Focus, Man Utd have spied two deals for a pair of young Argentine centre-backs.

Juan Gimenez and Tobias Ramirez are the players in question, with the duo often starting together for Argentina at Under-20 level.

Gimenez is understood to have been on United’s radar for over a year and in conducting fresh checks on the teenager, United have looked into signing Ramirez too.

Gimenez plays his club football for Rosario Central, while Ramirez has already racked up 31 appearances for Argentinos Juniors. The pair are both aged 18 and both are right-footed.

Ratcliffe revolution continues

United’s youthful recruitment drive is already in full swing, with centre-back Ayden Heaven and striker Chido Obi lured away from Arsenal over the last year.

The pair have already made their senior Man Utd debuts since arriving, though Ratcliffe appears to be a little hazy on the finer details around the striker…

ICYMI 😳 Ratcliffe gets two details about Man Utd star wrong after Liverpool comparison

Midfielder Sekou Kone is another United picked up while still in his teens. The Mali youth international – who’s been compared to Yaya Toure – was named on the bench for Man Utd’s two Premier League clashes with Tottenham and Everton in February.

Left-back/left wing-back Diego Leon has also been banked and will arrive from Cerro Porteno in the summer.

Latest Man Utd news – Sancho returning? / Ratcliffe offends Casemiro

In other news, Jadon Sancho’s anticipated move to Chelsea is in danger of collapse.

The winger is currently loaned to the Blues where his deal contains a conditional obligation to buy worth a figure in the £22m-£25m range.

The condition that triggers the obligation is Chelsea finishing 14th or higher in the Premier League this season.

However, the Daily Mail revealed Chelsea hold the power to pull out of the move. If they do hit the eject button, the club will incur a ‘significant penalty.’

Elsewhere, Casemiro is understood to have taken offence to Ratcliffe’s recent comments about the Brazilian and four of his teammates.

Who are Tobias Ramirez and Juan Gimenez?

By Samuel Bannister

Both playing as centre-backs, Ramirez and Gimenez helped Argentina reach the final of the U20 South American Championship in the summer, playing at an age bracket higher than their years.

A lot of the praise for that victory will go to Argentina’s attack but I can’t understate just how good the CB duo of Tobías Ramirez & Juan Giménez are. 2 of the best CB prospects in South America and neither have been picked up by a top club yet. Exceptional performances. pic.twitter.com/0lzXexa2I2 — Ben Mattinson (@Ben_Mattinson_) January 25, 2025

The pair of right-footed defenders have both been building up senior experience with their clubs too. Ramirez plays for Argentinos Juniors and Gimenez plays for Rosario Central, each boasting more than 20 appearances already.

Ramirez is 1.85m tall and Gimenez stands at 1.87m. Ramirez, the younger of the pair but also the one who has made more senior appearances so far, has been credited with good upper-body strength and pace, encouraging attributes for a modern-day defender.

Gimenez also looks useful at outmuscling opponents and timing his interventions well, even if facing his own goal. He has been highlighted for his composure coming out of defence and long-range passing ability.

If lining up together, it would usually be Ramirez on the left-hand side and Gimenez on the right.

Both know when to use their aggression and could become cornerstones of future Argentina youth teams. As for the senior stage, only time will tell if they can fulfil their potential.