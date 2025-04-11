The pieces in Matheus Cunha’s potential transfer to Manchester United are falling nicely into place, though the club do have an explosive plan B if a deal falls through, according to reports.

Man Utd aim to make a whole host of additions in the summer transfer window, with new faces sought at right wing-back, centre-back, central midfield, behind the striker and of course, striker.

Liam Delap of Ipswich Town has surged up United’s shortlist and is now understood to be the primary focus for the striker spot.

If Ipswich suffer relegation to the Championship, Delap’s £40m release clause drops in value to just £30m. Chelsea are believed to be United’s biggest competitor for Delap.

Today’s update regards who could line up behind Delap in one of the two No 10 roles in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Wolves talisman Matheus Cunha is in Man Utd’s sights and like Delap, can be signed via a release clause. The Brazil international can be plucked out of Molineux for £62.5m.

On the back of notching 13 Premier League goals this season, Cunha has become a wanted man at numerous top flight clubs. Aside from Man Utd, the likes of Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Arsenal, to name just three, are circling.

However, the signs are beginning to look positive for Man Utd who according to Ben Jacobs, held a meeting with Cunha’s representatives earlier this week.

What’s more, Cunha is understood to be willing to join the Red Devils even if they have no European football on offer next season.

United won’t qualify for Europe via league position, though can secure entry into the Champions League if winning the Europa League.

Man Utd drew 2-2 in the first leg of their quarter-final clash with Lyon on Thursday night, with Andre Onana unfortunately putting in yet another error-strewn display.

But whether United lift the Europa League or not won’t make or break their chances of signing Cunha. And per Jacobs’ report for GMS, there’s one more encouraging sign for Man Utd.

The trusted reporter stated Cunha actually favours joining a ‘traditional big-six’ club.

The ‘big six’ in England are Man Utd, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham. As such, two of Cunha’s suitors – Newcastle and Nottingham Forest – may both be out of luck even though they’re on course to finish much higher than United and qualify for the Champions League.

Of course, Arsenal must also be contended with, though as mentioned, it’s United who’ve taken the lead by speaking directly to Cunha’s agents earlier this week.

Man Utd’s Matheus Cunha alternative

In the event Man Utd cannot or choose not to get a deal for Cunha over the line, a separate report from GMS shed light on who they’ll turn to instead.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is the man, with the 25-year-old enjoying a dazzling campaign in the Premier League.

Mbeumo has bagged 16 goals so far this season, far outstripping his previous top flight best of nine goals.

Man Utd will ‘consider making a move’ for the £50m-rated attacker. However, it’s important to stress Mbeumo will only be pursued if United fail to land Cunha.

