Manchester United have ‘internally discussed’ the signing of a Feyenoord attacker multiple times and a transfer in the summer of 2025 is now taking shape, according to a report.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has thus far resisted the temptation to raid former club Feyenoord in the transfer market. And according to a fresh update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Slot may be denied the opportunity to reunite with attacking midfielder Antonio Milambo if Man Utd get their way.

Taking to X, Plettenberg revealed the 19-year-old ‘fits perfectly’ into the profile of player Man Utd want to sign in the INEOS era.

Furthermore, United are closely monitoring the Dutchman ahead of a potential approach next summer.

“Antoni Milambo is considered a future transfer target for Manchester United,” wrote Plettenberg on X.

“The 19-year-old midfield talent from Feyenoord has been on their list for a long time, has been discussed internally multiple times, and continues to be closely monitored. He fits perfectly into the profile that will be sought in the future.

“The Red Devils have gathered information on him. He is already on their shortlist for the upcoming summer. Contract until 2027.”

Antoni Milambo lauded for “ridiculous” trait

Milambo made his senior debut for Feyenoord when aged just 15 in October of 2020.

He featured 12 times across all competitions in Slot’s final season in charge (2023/24). But it’s in the current campaign where Milambo has truly caught the eye.

Milambo has become a regular starter in both the Eredivisie and Champions League. He’s notched six goals already this season including a brace against Benfica in the UCL.

In response to that match-winning display, former Dutch international, Royston Drenthe, labelled the player’s footwork “ridiculous.”

As quoted by FC Update, Drenthe said of Milambo: “Ridiculous… his footwork is currently – in my opinion – one of the best I see. He’s very light on his feet.”

Latest Man Utd news – Ten Hag, Meret, Davies

In other news, Sky Germany state Erik ten Hag is a contender to take the RB Leipzig job if Marco Rose is sacked.

Leipzig are without a win in four matches in the Bundesliga and have lost all five of their Champions League matches this season.

Elsewhere, reports in Italy claim Man Utd are considering a surprise swoop for Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Finally, TEAMtalk understands Ruben Amorim has approved the potential signing of Bayern Munich left-back, Alphonso Davies.

Man Utd hope to sign the left-footer via free agency next summer. They can forge a pre-contract agreement with the player come January 1, though Real Madrid are circling and Bayern haven’t given up hope of convincing Davies to pen fresh terms either.

Launching a cut-price bid in the upcoming January window is another route United could explore.