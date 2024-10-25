Man Utd accelerate plans to sign dazzling full-back and demolish Real Madrid plans again

Man Utd and Real Madrid are both interested in Alphonso Davies

Manchester United have firmed up their interest in Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, with two separate sources shedding light on what the future holds for the long-time Real Madrid target.

Man Utd thwarted Real Madrid in the transfer market last summer when muscling the Spanish giant off the signing of Leny Yoro. According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils hope to torpedo Carlo Ancelotti’s side for a second time in 12 months.

Per Plettenberg, Man Utd have emerged as a serious contender to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. The 23-year-old is in the final year of his contract in Bavaria, though is not expected to sign a new deal.

As such, the possibility of signing one of world football’s premier full-backs without having to pay a transfer fee is becoming a reality. Man Utd – in lieu of their frequent issues at left-back with often-injured pair Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia – are mobilising for Davies.

“Manchester United’s interest in Alphonso Davies is becoming more concrete,” wrote Plettenberg on X. “Man Utd have been gathering extensive information on Davies for several days.

“The 23-year-old would be a desired transfer for the vacant left-back position, as recently revealed. In recent months, Manchester United have already made an informal inquiry with the player’s camp.

“At present, there are no new talks about a contract extension with FC Bayern. Davies could leave the club as a free agent next summer.”

Fabrizio Romano update on Alphonso Davies

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano provided an update of his own on what the future holds for Davies.

Romano noted the Canadian has interest from the Premier League, though did not put the focus on Man Utd. United fans should not be too discouraged at that, however, with Plettenberg’s update coming AFTER Romano’s.

In any case, Romano went big on claims Davies will be on the move in 2025, with Bayern reportedly requiring a “miracle” to rescue the situation.

“They are not advancing at all [on a new contract],” stressed Romano via his YouTube channel. “It’s the end of October so you can imagine how complicated it will be for there to be a new contract for Alphonso Davies at Bayern.

“The feeling from all the sources involved is that Davies is going to leave Bayern as a free agent. To change this situation it would take a miracle from Bayern.”

On the subject of where Davies might go, Romano namechecked Real Madrid before adding: “There is still interest from the Premier League in Davies. He’s going to consider all the possibilities and all of his options.”

One potential wildcard comes in the form of Barcelona thanks in no small part to the presence of manager Hansi Flick.

The German managed Davies during his spell with Bayern and Romano revealed the pair retain a “very good relationship.”

But for the time being, Romano pointed to Real Madrid as being the club who have worked the hardest towards securing a deal so far.

“We know how Real Madrid have been working for months on Davies as a concrete target,” concluded the reporter.

Elsewhere, speculation Joshua Zirkzee could secure a premature return to Italy by way of a January loan switch to Juventus has been debunked.

According to Romano, neither Man Utd nor Zirkzee want to part ways so soon after his arrival.

Elsewhere, reports in Spain claim Barcelona have determined they’ll sell Frenkie de Jong if a bid of €70m is received.

The Dutchman is a long-term Man Utd target and per a separate report from Sport, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG could provide competition if De Jong does leave the Camp Nou.

Finally, Nacional have remarkably claimed Marcus Rashford has instructed his agent to engineer a way out of Man Utd as soon as possible.

A January exit is not out of the question, with the report listing Aston Villa, Napoli and Marseille as clubs who’d welcome Rashford with open arms.

