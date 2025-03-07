Man Utd accelerate signing of striker who torched Harry Maguire

Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to sign a striker who humbled Harry Maguire in February, although the Red Devils could yet sign Viktor Gyokeres instead if one condition is met.

Joshua Zirkzee’s strike against Real Sociedad on Thursday evening was just his sixth goal in 41 appearances this term. With Rasmus Hojlund faring little better on seven goals from 36 matches, Man Utd possess a glaring issue they must solve in the summer.

According to a fresh update from the Sun, signing a new striker has ‘become a priority for Old Trafford chiefs.’

Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres are both admired. Osimhen can be signed from parent club Napoli via a release clause that reduces to a figure in the €75m-€80m range from July 1.

But per the report, Man Utd are well aware they may be forced into signing a cheaper option to ensure they can address other positions too.

Accordingly, it’s claimed Man Utd have identified Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta as a worthy yet cheaper alternative to Osimhen and Gyokeres.

The 27-year-old has bagged 15 goals in 33 appearances this season including 12 in the Premier League. Two of those goals came in the 2-0 victory over Man Utd at Old Trafford on February 2.

Centre-back Harry Maguire learned first hand just how difficult Mateta is to contain when the frontman’s clever movement in behind the defender paved the way for the opener. Mateta then sprung the offside trap and out-paced a hastily retreating Maguire for his second on the day.

With Mateta catching United’s eye this season, the Red Devils are understood to have stepped up their scouting efforts in recent weeks. Per the report, Man Utd scouts have observed the striker in each of his last three Premier League matches.

The consensus from United’s recruitment team is Mateta would be a ‘prime fit’ for Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation as the lone striker.

Explaining why, it’s claimed his ‘mobility and willingness to toil’ are keenly admired, along with his obvious goalscoring prowess, of course. Mateta has proven he’s not a one-season wonder this year having notched 16 league goals last term.

And encouragingly for Man Utd, the report concluded the opportunity to ‘play on one of the game’s grander stages’ with Man Utd ‘would appeal’ to the Frenchman.

The report offered no clues as to how much Crystal Palace would demand if they did cash in.

What about Viktor Gyokeres?

Upon taking charge at Old Trafford the initial expectation was Ruben Amorim would eventually reunite with his star striker from Sporting CP – Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sun clarified Gyokeres is preferred over Mateta at Man Utd, while the Swede is also willing to work with Amorim again.

But as mentioned, the cost of doing business could price Man Utd out of a move, with Gyokeres expected to leave Lisbon for no less than €60m-€70m / £50.4m-£58.8m.

Furthermore, the Sun stated Gyokeres will give priority to would-be suitors who can offer Champions League football.

Barring a miracle, United will not secure UCL qualification via league position this season. The Red Devils currently sit 14th in the table.

However, winning the Europa League would secure entry into next year’s Champions League. United battled for a handy 1-1 draw in the away leg of their Round of 16 clash with Real Sociedad on Thursday.

With the second leg at Old Trafford, Man Utd will expect to advance to the quarter-finals and the club are among the favourites to lift the competition.

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫️ Sources: Truth behind Martin Zubimendi to Man Utd claims revealed with Real Madrid links clarified

🔴⚫️ Scholes accuses Man Utd star of ‘sulking’ as Dalot blasted for ‘criminal’ decision at Real Sociedad

🔴⚫️ Pundits rave over ‘unbelievable’ Man Utd misfit starting to show Amorim his true value

Mateta vs Hojlund vs Zirkzee (Premier League only)