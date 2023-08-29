Man Utd accelerate signing of World Cup winner, as Ten Hag hedges his bets after Chelsea talks

Manchester United have held fresh talks over a Chelsea transfer that has the greenlight, though signing an Argentine World Cup winner instead is now being explored, per a top source.

The Red Devils have a fire to put out in the left-back position. Luke Shaw has been ruled out for up to two months with a muscle injury, per the Manchester Evening News.

Back-up Tyrell Malacia is also on the treatment table, while Brandon Williams was loaned to Ipswich Town last week.

As such, the only specialised left-back available to Ten Hag right now is Alvaro Fernandez.

However, perhaps with the 20-year-old’s lack of experience in mind, Erik ten Hag pushed right-back Diogo Dalot over to left-back last time out against Nottingham Forest.

Man Utd are exploring the market for a last-ditch addition at left-back. A short-term loan until January or a season-long deal have been touted.

The Telegraph revealed three names United have cast their eye over – Marcos Alonso (Barcelona), Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham) and Marc Cucurella (Chelsea).

Regarding the latter, the Evening Standard reported Chelsea won’t stand in Cucurella’s way. However, the Blues will make Man Utd pay.

Chelsea want Man Utd to absorb 100 percent of Cucurella’s lofty £175,000-a-week wages while also paying a substantial loan fee in the region of £6m-£8m. All in all, the loan move could leave Man Utd on the hook for around £15m.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd have held fresh talks with Chelsea regarding Cucurella. However, the Red Devils now have a new name in their sights too.

Man Utd make new left-back enquiry

Romano tweeted United called Lyon to enquire into what it’ll take to bring Nicolas Tagliafico to Old Trafford.

The veteran Argentine, 30, is a known commodity to Ten Hag through their time at Ajax. Tagliafico was on the Amsterdam club’s books between 2018-22.

Tagliafico moved to Lyon last summer for a modest €4.2m fee. That proved to be a steal for the Ligue 1 side, with the defender quickly establishing himself as a regular starter while also providing a goal and five assists from left-back.

Whether Man Utd would pursue a loan or an outright move given the transfer fee isn’t likely to be high, only time will tell.

But what is clear is Man Utd do have alternatives if they deem Chelsea’s demands for Cucurella excessive.

