Manchester United will reportedly ‘accelerate a deal’ for a summer signing once the exits of Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana are finalised.

There was a major reshuffle of Man Utd‘s goalkeeper department in last summer’s transfer window, with new No.1 Senne Lammens brought in to replace Onana.

Following his £18m move from Royal Antwerp, Lammens has surpassed all expectations at Man Utd and has already been backed to be a “bedrock” for the Premier League giants for a “decade at least”.

Lammens’ great form has also acted to push Onana and Bayindir closer towards permanent exits from Man Utd, with neither goalkeeper having a chance of being No.1 at Old Trafford.

Last week, we reported that Onana had requested a return to Man Utd so he could fight for his place following his loan stint at Turkish side Trabzonspor, though this has been denied by club chiefs who have placed him on the exit ramp.

Bayindir, meanwhile, lost his place in Man Utd’s starting XI to Lammens in the opening weeks of this season and now appears resigned to leaving so he can play regularly elsewhere.

The 27-year-old missed out on a move to Besiktas in January, but this move looks far more likely to happen in the summer as an ‘agreement’ has been ‘reached’ between the two sides over a low-cost deal.

Lammens’ position looks to be secure, but these two exits will force Man Utd to sign a new back-up between the sticks and a report from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims a ‘new goalkeeper deal will accelerate’ once a summer transfer for Onana is ‘agreed’.

Man Utd ‘eye new goalkeeper’ as ‘growing feeling’ on Onana surfaces

The report goes on to state that ‘there is a growing feeling’ that Onana ‘will be allowed to leave permanently come the summer’, while the Red Devils are ‘making plans to sign a new goalkeeper’.

O’Rourke explained: “Obviously for United, if Bayindir is to leave and most likely Onana to leave as well, if they can find a buyer for him, they will have to bring in another goalkeeper to provide cover for Lammens next season.

“United are willing to let both goalkeepers leave, but of course that would leave them short of options, so they’d be looking for a new backup.

“Bayindir has been keen to get out and move on for the sake of his career for a while.

“There was talk he could have moved in January, but United would have been left without a replacement for him.

“I think summer gives the right time for everybody to sort out everything. United can bring in cover and Bayindir can move on in search of regular first team football.”

Latest Man Utd news: INEOS’ search for a new permanent manager gathers pace

Interim Man Utd boss Michael Carrick is doing his chances of becoming their next permanent manager no harm, winning six of his seven matches in charge to move his side up to third in the Premier League table.

Now, respected reporter Fabrizio Romano has insisted that the “feeling around Carrick is increasingly positive” and he has a real chance of landing the permanent manager’s job.

However, Carrick is not the only manager in the frame to be named as Ruben Amorim’s permanent successor, with INEOS drawing up a new four-name shortlist of contenders.

And Man Utd’s next permanent manager will have a hand in overhauling their midfield in the summer, though Liverpool have been told to beat their rivals to one of their leading targets.