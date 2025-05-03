A second source has confirmed Manchester United aim to sign a title-winning defender soon to be available via free agency, and the Red Devils have now held talks in an effort to beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to a deal.

Ruben Amorim wasted no time implementing his customary 3-4-2-1 formation when taking charge at Man Utd. The system features three centre-backs, making excellent strength in depth in that position more vital to United than most other clubs.

Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are both out of contract in the summer and expected to depart.

That will leave Amorim to choose between Harry Maguire, Matthijs De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven as specialised centre-halves, while Noussair Mazraoui is comfortable on the right side of a back three.

But according to a recent update from Sky Sports, Amorim and Man Utd believe one more addition is required.

They stated Man Utd had thrust themselves into the race to snap up Jonathan Tah who will leave Bayer Leverkusen via free agency at season’s end.

The 6ft 5in Germany international won the Bundesliga with Leverkusen last season and as you might expect, is receiving interest from some of world football’s biggest sides.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all understood to be exploring a move. A new chapter in Barcelona had looked on the cards, though Hansi Flick’s side are yet to seal an agreement with the player amid concerns they’ll struggle to register the defender.

That’s opened the door for rival suitors to pounce, with Sky Sports and AS suggesting Real Madrid could now be favourites.

That stems from the Xabi Alonso connection, with Tah’s current boss at Leverkusen in line to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid this summer.

But according to a fresh update from Sky Germany, Man Utd cannot be discounted and the club have even held talks with Tah’s representatives.

“Manchester United have entered the race for Jonathan Tah and want to sign the 29-y/o centre-back on a free transfer this summer,” began reporter Florian Plettenberg on X. “Talks with his management have taken place.

“Tah still hasn’t signed with FC Barcelona – but Barca definitely want him. FC Bayern and Real Madrid are also in for him, as long as the move to Barcelona hasn’t been finalised.”

Tah is right-footed, dominant in the air, a regular starter for the German national side and was named in the 2023/24 Bundesliga team of the season.

Latest Man Utd news – Relegated without Bruno / TWO U-turns

In other news, it has been stated Man Utd would have been relegated this season without the services of Bruno Fernandes.

Asked where United would be without Fernandes, former Premier League winger, Jermaine Pennant, said on talkSPORT: “I think relegated. I genuinely think they’d be back fighting out with Ipswich.”

Former Tottenham midfielder, Jamie O’Hara, added: “Without him they’re just a disaster. Maybe he’s starting to get the credit he probably deserves because of the performances. He’s a great player. He is top. When I watch him play and he’s just like… he is unbelievable. He’s one of them players that you just want to have in your team.

“And I know he can moan. I know he throws his arms up in the air. That’s because he’s had garbage around him for ages. He has stepped up this season for them. He must be standing there sometimes thinking, ‘what am I doing playing with these?’”

Elsewhere, Man Utd have performed U-turns on two exit-linked stars who are both now expected to sign new contracts.