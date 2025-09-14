Man Utd accused of unsettling rival’s star man, as 2026 transfer plan locked in

A player Manchester United tried to sign in the summer and who they plan to land in 2026 is struggling to cope with the noise surrounding his future, according to his manager.

After overhauling their forward line in the first months of the summer window, Man Utd turned their attention to the goalkeeper and central midfield positions.

Senne Lammens would arrive on deadline day and a direct consequence of the Belgian signing was Andre Onana’s loan exit to Trabzonspor.

But before then, Man Utd made an official approach for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and were given short shrift from the Seagulls.

Brighton made it clear Baleba would not be on the move over the summer and the fact they refused to quote an asking price indicated their will.

It subsequently emerged Man Utd had actually agreed personal terms with Baleba. And while he never agitated for a way out of Brighton, it’s clear he was on board with moving to Old Trafford.

Baleba remained on the south coast, though perhaps with the noise around his future still lingering, the midfielder has suffered a loss of form in the early going.

And speaking after Brighton’s defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday – in which Baleba was relegated to the bench – manager Fabian Hurzeler suggested his star man isn’t coping well with the speculation.

“I think it’s normal for a young player when the media creates the noise around him,” he said. “It’s not easy for this player to handle it.

“Therefore, we need to give him the time and support so he comes back to his best performance.

“But he’s a young player and I think that’s something we have to accept, that young players don’t always have the face we want to see.”

Man Utd will return for Carlos Baleba in 2026

When asked by his co-host on the Here We Go podcast who Man Utd’s top signing in 2026 will be, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano replied: “The position to cover is going to be midfielder.

“Man Utd will go for an important midfielder in 2026. We’ll see if it’s going to be January or the summer transfer window.

“I think Man Utd have been showing in August that they have very clear ideas, that they get the player they want, especially in that position, or they wait for the next transfer windows. This is the position of the club.

“The player they want is Carlos Baleba – at least with Ruben Amorim as the coach. If this [Amorim as Man Utd manager] will change in the future, then we will see.

“But Baleba is considered the perfect player. Man Utd were very happy with Baleba being very keen and very interested in the opportunity to join Man Utd even without European football.

“So I think Man Utd will continue their opportunity to go for Carlos Baleba.

“For Brighton it was a closed door this summer… let’s see what’s going to happen in the future. I think Man Utd will try again for Baleba in 2026.”

Baleba has been identified as the absolute perfect player for Man Utd by Ruben Amorim. As long as Amorim remains in the dugout, Man Utd will return to Baleba.

“But that position, defensive midfielder, intensity in midfield is what Ruben Amorim keeps repeating in every meeting they have at Man Utd – intensity in midfield,” added Romano.

“So I think they will go for that kind of player with Baleba as top target in 2026.”

