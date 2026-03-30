Manchester United are ‘actively exploring’ the situation of Cole Palmer, with TEAMtalk sources confirming the club are “intrigued” by the prospect of bringing the Chelsea attacking midfielder back to his native North West.

The 23-year-old, a boyhood United supporter, has developed into one of the Premier League’s most dangerous creative forces since his £42.5m move from Manchester City to Chelsea in 2023.

Despite his City upbringing, Palmer has never hidden his affinity for Man Utd – a factor now adding an extra layer of interest from Old Trafford.

Our sources indicate that intermediaries relating to the Chelsea attacker have been working behind the scenes to gauge interest from top clubs, suggesting a potential summer move could be on the horizon.

We understand that United are among those approached, alongside European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

With United sporting director Jason Wilcox and head of recruitment Christopher Vivell targeting a versatile forward ahead of the summer window, there is internal belief that Palmer could be a good fit in a Michael Carrick system, as an attacking midfielder, given Matheus Cunha can be utilised in a more forward role, along with Benjamin Sesko.

And we can reveal United have conducted checks on both the player and his current situation, but caution remains at senior level.

A source told us that United are “intrigued by the notion” of signing Palmer, though a deal is not currently viewed as likely.

The primary issue is financial. As we previously revealed, Chelsea would demand a fee well in excess of £100million – potentially rising towards £150million (€173m, $199m) – to even consider parting with one of their prized assets.

With no release clause in his contract, Chelsea are in a strong position to resist any advances, making a deal extremely difficult for any suitor, including United.

There are also wider dynamics at play.

Chelsea are known to admire Palmer’s close friend Morgan Rogers, with the club keen on the idea of pairing the two together at Stamford Bridge.

Rogers, meanwhile, is also on United’s radar as they assess multiple attacking reinforcements ahead of the summer window.

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More Man Utd news: Midfield hijack; top defensive talent targeted

Manchester United are reportedly ‘already making moves’ to sign a top Arsenal midfield target – and there is a growing belief that the Red Devils have a clear advantage over the Gunners in the race to strike a deal.

Elsewhere, United are reported to be giving serious thought to the signing of a former Leeds defender this summer, following an update from a well-informed journalist who claims that the player falls well within the Red Devils’ price range.

Finally, United misfit Jadon Sancho is being lined up to make a permanent move to Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, but only if one condition is signed off.