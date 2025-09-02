Man Utd ready sensational January bid for England star as sources confirm Chelsea interest

Manchester United and Chelsea remain frontrunners in the race to sign rising Crystal Palace and England star Adam Wharton, with sources providing TEAMtalk the latest as January bids are prepared.

Sources close to the situation reveal that both Man Utd and Chelsea have earmarked the 21-year-old as a key target for the upcoming January window, viewing him as a potential game-changer for their respective midfields.

Wharton’s rise has been meteoric since his £22million move from Blackburn Rovers to Palace in January 2024. Wharton quickly established himself as a vital cog in Oliver Glasner’s setup, showcasing composure on the ball, tactical intelligence and an ability to dictate play from deep.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with United and Chelsea both expressing strong interest during the summer transfer window. However, Palace stood firm, declaring Wharton untouchable amid a turbulent window that saw them fend off bids for other stars.

Insiders indicate that Glasner was instrumental in blocking any summer exit. The Austrian manager reportedly conveyed his dissatisfaction to the club’s hierarchy, emphasising Wharton’s importance, especially given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding defender Marc Guehi and the then impending sale of winger Eberechi Eze to a top club; Eze eventually joined Arsenal.

Losing Wharton on top of those potential departures would have destabilised the squad, Glasner argued, and Palace’s resolve held.

Yet, the door may not be entirely closed. Sources suggest a January approach remains highly feasible, with both United and Chelsea preparing bids potentially exceeding £50million.

Wharton himself is said to be eager for a new challenge at the elite level, believing a move to Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge could accelerate his development and expose him to Champions League football.

For United, under new management pressures, Wharton represents a long-term successor to ageing midfielders like Casemiro.

Chelsea, meanwhile, see him fitting seamlessly into Enzo Maresca’s possession-based system alongside talents like Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

However, like many of his team-mates, Wharton will not act out to get a move and will respect Palace and follow the lead of others who have been professional even though they coveted an exit.

While the likes of Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa refused to play to get summer transfers, Guehi acted admirably as Liverpool negotiated with Palace over his services.

Guehi’s transfer to Anfield eventually collapsed but is expected to be revisited in 2026.

Palace will demand a premium fee for Wharton, strengthened by the fact his contract runs until June 2029.

As the winter window approaches, negotiations could heat up, but Glasner’s influence might again prove decisive.

Fans of all three clubs will watch closely as one of the most coveted midfielders tries all he can to be successful at Palace this season, while also being aware that a big move could be on the horizon.

READ NEXT 👉 Journalist confirms shock Man Utd interest in Chelsea star as painful deadline day miss hurts Amorim

Signing Adam Wharton a ‘dream’ for Man Utd

TEAMtalk revealed last week that Wharton is a ‘dream’ midfield target for United. The Red Devils were eager to negotiate a summer deal but were put off by Palace’s £80m demands.

TEAMtalk’s Rudy Galetti reported in May that Amorim has greenlit Wharton’s potential arrival at Old Trafford.

United will return for Wharton at a later date, while they are also still tracking Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.

United have agreed personal terms with Baleba, but he would cost even more to sign than Wharton.

The latter has won just one cap for England so far but could add to that during the upcoming international break. Wharton’s classy displays have seen him earn a place in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

Man Utd: Exits confirmed; Kobbie Mainoo plan

Meanwhile, United have successfully managed to offload Antony on a permanent deal. You can read all the details here.

Rasmus Hojlund has also departed Old Trafford, linking up with Scott McTominay at Napoli.

Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo tried to leave too, requesting a loan so he could pick up regular starts in the build up to the 2026 World Cup.

United rejected Mainoo’s exit wish however, and sources have revealed their plan for the 20-year-old.

United quiz: Most expensive signing per year (2015-2024)