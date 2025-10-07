Man Utd advance to ‘formal steps’ for midfield signing – Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United aren’t sitting still in the out-of-window months and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed an addition to the midfield ranks is likely on the way.

The Red Devils have made a conscious effort since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co took charge to change the club’s faltering transfer strategy.

Gone are the days of ‘Hollywood’ signings of ageing superstars on huge contracts. Instead, Man Utd are moving for first-team stars whose primes are still to come and who’ll spend their best years at Old Trafford.

Furthermore, United are working hard to bolster their youth ranks with some of the brightest young talent around.

A recent example of that shift in strategy is United’s move for 17-year-old Cristian Orozco who’ll join from Fortaleza in the summer of 2026.

Another rising talent in United’s sights is Mouhamed Dabo who had been taken on trial at Carrington.

AfricaFoot covered how Dabo was faring during the trial in late-September and declared the captain of Senegal’s Under-17 side who plays for the Be Sports Academy was ‘very close to signing with Manchester United.’

Now, a fresh update from Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel has brought news of United advancing a deal to bring Dabo in permanently.

“Man Utd had Mouhamed Dabo on a trial,” began Romano. “17-year-old Senegal talent.

“Man Utd had him on trial, very happy with the talent of this player and now Man Utd are working on the formal steps to see if it’s possible to complete this deal.

“They’re very happy about Dabo as a talent. He could be the next addition to the Man Utd squad.

“Again, there are some formal steps needed in order to get the green light and be able to proceed with this signing, but it’s showing how Man Utd are going in a new [younger] direction.

“One year ago you’ll remember Man Utd signed [Sekou] Kone, so United are working on the big names for the first-team, but also young talents for present an future.

“It’s part of the strategy, it’s part of what Manchester United want to do. They did it also with [Diego] Leon who is now part of the first team.”

Why Man Utd are smitten with Mouhamed Dabo

Aged 17, Dabo would obviously be viewed as one for the future and would not be expected to make an instant impact in United’s first team, despite what those close to the player might say.

Nevertheless, Dabo has made an immediate impression on United coaches during his trial, with the AfricaFoot report detailing which attributes have caught the eye.

They stated: ‘According to our information, the feedback has been very positive. The English club’s coaching staff has been impressed by his all-round skills: clean tackling, vision, composure, ball control, leadership, relentless work, progressive passing, and pace control.

‘These are rare qualities for a player of his age, which explains the growing interest in his profile.’

The report concluded: ‘A modern midfielder, Mouhamed Dabo combines tactical intelligence, fine technique, and physical impact.

‘With remarkable positioning, the ability to dictate the pace of the game, and the ability to break through lines with his passing, he is described by his coaches as a player “already ready” for the top level.

‘Just a few months before his 18th birthday, he attracted the interest of the biggest European teams, proof of his enormous potential.’

