Man Utd in ‘advanced talks’ to annoy Arsenal with keeper signing worth eye-catching transfer fee

Manchester United are hurtling towards the completion of the signing of Scottish goalkeeper Callan McKenna for a transfer fee that could surpass a certain landmark, according to reports.

McKenna plays for Queen’s Park in the Scottish Championship and has started nine games for them this season, despite only being 16 years old when it began. Now 17, he has more recently been playing a backup role behind Calum Ferrie in the pecking order.

McKenna, who has been capped at under-19 level by Scotland, has long been of interest to various clubs around Great Britain. For example, back in August, TEAMtalk revealed interest from Brighton, Southampton and Arsenal.

But Man Utd have stolen a march on all of those suitors, as well as another interested party in the shape of Chelsea, according to the Daily Record.

The Scottish source claims Man Utd are in ‘advanced talks’ with Queen’s Park for McKenna after monitoring his progress from afar for a while.

They have suggested a six-figure transfer fee, which could eclipse the £1m barrier if add-ons are eventually activated. It could feasibly become a record outgoing deal for Queen’s Park.

The report does not provide any details about the kind of contract that might be waiting for McKenna in Manchester.

Presumably, he would slot into United’s academy at first, even though he has already earned some experience of senior football.

Man Utd continue goalkeeping evolution

In their goalkeeping department, Man Utd welcomed in two new senior players in the summer: Andre Onana from Inter and Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce.

Onana, despite mixed reviews about his performances – which have certainly not matched those he put in for the Champions League runners-up last season – has been the regular starter in the post-David de Gea era, but Turkey international Bayindir will fill in for him while his country Cameroon are participating at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Veteran shot-stopper Tom Heaton is still on the books at Old Trafford as well. In the youth ranks, they have been using a variety of keepers in their under-21s, such as Elyh Harrison, Tom Wooster, Dermot Mee and Radek Vitek.

They also picked up Kie Plumley for the position on a free transfer back in September.

Perhaps, given the range of options they are nurturing between the sticks, McKenna could even slot in at a lower age bracket in their youth setup, but the report does not confirm where Man Utd would place him initially.

They will hope to have secured the services of a coveted prospect, though. McKenna has previously developed in the Celtic and Hibernian systems and even had a trial at Leicester City once.

