Man Utd enter ‘advanced’ talks for major signing after star disregards other clubs to join Red Devils – Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are hurtling towards the first of potentially THREE new signings in central midfield after the Red Devils were given ‘total priority’ by the player.

With Casemiro leaving via free agency and Manuel Ugarte up for sale (clubs in Turkey and Italy are circling), Man Utd must make multiple additions in midfield.

Ahead of a return to the Champions League, those that arrive must be ready to make an instant impact.

It’s long been anticipated two signings would be made, but according to Fabrizio Romano as well as our own insider, Graeme Bailey, it’s now possible Man Utd make it a trifecta in the engine room.

First up, according to all the signs, is Atalanta’s Ederson Silva. The three-cap Brazil international, 26, is now the subject of ‘advanced’ club-to-club talks over a transfer to Old Trafford.

That’s according to Romano, who also stressed Ederson is disregarding all rival suitors in favour of joining Man Utd.

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Ederson to Man Utd transfer latest

“Ederson is on the market, he wants to go to Man Utd, and he’s giving total priority to Man Utd,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

“So despite another club – and it’s not Atletico Madrid – calling in the recent days to ask about the price tag for Ederson, he wants to wait for Man Utd.

“So United are in conversations with the agents of Ederson and with Atalanta, but at the moment still waiting for Man Utd to say ‘okay, let’s go ahead and close the deal.’ That’s not happened yet.

“So Ederson is giving priority to Man Utd, he wants to go to Man Utd. Atalanta are also waiting for United’s green light.

“There is a conversation ongoing, but as I told you, United have several options under consideration in midfield.”

TEAMtalk understands Ederson as far back as May 11 said YES to joining Man Utd. Personal terms are not yet in place, though they won’t be a problem.

Regarding the club-to-club talks, Atalanta are understood to value Ederson in the €45m / €50m bracket. That’s despite the fact he only has one year remaining on his contract.

There have been reports – pretty reliable ones, too – of Man Utd verbally offering €45m for the Brazilian.

A bid of that size effectively matches the bottom end of Atalanta’s valuation, with INEOS clearly not messing around on this one.

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