Manchester United and PSG are making progress on two blockbuster moves that would see Manuel Ugarte become major signing number five and one of United’s top earners move the other way, according to reports.

Man Utd have already completed four major signings this summer. Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro were the first to arrive and were joined by Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils are far from finished, however, with the signing of a new central midfielder next on their agenda. Beyond that, a new left-back is also wanted and a move for a former Chelsea and Barcelona veteran has been discussed.

Today’s update regards the pursuit of a central midfielder, with Man Utd firmly back in the race for Manuel Ugarte.

United had originally installed the Uruguay destroyer, 23, as their primary midfield target. PSG’s €60m asking price prompted Man Utd to begin exploring alternatives, though their focus has now centred back on Ugarte.

The player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, was in England on Tuesday to discuss Ugarte’s transfer to Man Utd and Joao Felix’s proposed move to Chelsea.

Man Utd already have an agreement on personal terms in place with Ugarte. A five-year deal with a club option for a sixth season was ironed out well over a month ago.

As such, the purpose of Mendes’ discussions with Man Utd was to help thrash out an agreement between the clubs.

To that end, a fresh update from the Independent claims two deals are ramping up and Ugarte could join Man Utd in conjunction with Jadon Sancho moving the other way.

Sancho to PSG, Ugarte to Man Utd

Sancho’s frosty relations with Erik ten Hag have thawed, though Man Utd are willing to sell the winger if suitable bids are lodged.

The Independent state the likeliest outcome is Sancho joins PSG on a season-long loan deal that contains an obligation to buy. Moving in the opposite direction would be Ugarte.

Sancho is among Man Utd’s top earners, pocketing around £350,000-a-week. PSG are one of very few clubs in Europe capable of matching or at least coming close to those salary demands and thankfully for United, the French giant want the winger.

PSG are described as ‘open’ to signing Sancho via the aforementioned route and it’s claimed the winger is ‘willing to join PSG.

French media provide further details

Adding further fuel to the fire is news coming by way of French journalist, Fabrice Hawkins.

Earlier on Tuesday Hawkins also stated Sancho has greenlit a move to Paris. Furthermore, the reporter claimed Man Utd are demanding €60m for Sancho which is the exact price PSG want for Ugarte.

In theory at least, the deals should be easy to finalise if Man Utd deem €60m a fair price for Ugarte and PSG deem €60m a fair price for Sancho.

As previously stated, Man Utd wouldn’t collect that money from Sancho’s move until 2025 if he were to join PSG on loan with an obligation to buy.

As such, Man Utd may still require an entirely separate sale to help fund Ugarte’s signing. Scott McTominay is emerging as the prime candidate to depart, with Man Utd already rejecting two bids – the biggest worth £23m – from Fulham.

Man Utd are demanding a fee in the £25m-£30m range before giving the green light to a sale.

As a homegrown player, the proceeds from McTominay’s sale would be logged as pure profit on the books and greatly enhance United’s spending power.

A new and powerful overseas suitor for the Scot has also reportedly emerged over the last 24 hours…

