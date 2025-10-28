Manchester United are in ‘concrete negotiations’ for a striker signing and how much he’s expected to cost has also been revealed.

Man Utd spent lavishly on three new forwards over the summer, all of which can play in the striker position. Between Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, United now possess a dynamic trio of attackers who can cause all manner of problems for Premier League defences.

The oldest of that threesome are Cunha and Mbeumo at just 26, meaning United are set for the long haul in their most advanced positions.

However, a club the size of Man Utd must always have one eye on the future and since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS took charge, there’s been greater emphasis on signing the brightest prospects around.

According to the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Man Utd are moving fast for 16-year-old striker, Kevin Filling.

“Manchester United are in concrete negotiations over a transfer for Kevin Filling,” declared Plettenberg on X.

“The 16 y/o talented striker could leave AIK as early as this winter. Price valuation around €3m. Some Bundesliga clubs also consider him interesting.”

Kevin Filling to Man Utd latest

Filling will turn 17 at the end of November and despite his tender age, he’s already making his mark in Swedish top flight football.

Filling has bagged two goals in the Allsvenskan from just 203 minutes of action this season. He’s made seven league appearances in total and has not looked out of place.

The youngster has also been capped by Sweden at Under-17 level, where he’s also found the back of the net.

It’s not yet clear whether Filling would join Man Utd in January and slot into their academy, or whether he’d be loaned out until linking up with his new teammates in the summer.

Spending the second half of the English season back on loan at AIK would not make sense given the Swedish league runs from late-March to early-November.

Those sorts of adjoining details should become clearer as more updates emerge, but for now at least, what is clear is Man Utd are advancing in talks to sign another gem.

Latest Man Utd news – Record-breaking deal…

In other news, Man Utd have been quoted an insane £100m-£120m asking price if they’re to sign a confirmed target in central midfield.

Such a move would obliterate United’s transfer record and could even make the player the most expensive midfielder of all time, surpassing Moises Caicedo’s £115m (add-ons included) move from Brighton to Chelsea.

Elsewhere, The Telegraph have branded Bryan Mbeumo as the ‘signing of the summer’ across all Premier League sides.

Mbeumo has been hailed for his transformative effect on Man Utd’s attack, and he’s even proven a club icon wrong in less than three months.

Finally, a rumoured Man Utd signing in central midfield has been laughed off by Fabrizio Romano.