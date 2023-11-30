Man Utd advised to ‘stay away’ from £47.5m Chelsea flop as star makes big decision on January transfer

Timo Werner has reportedly decided against a January move to Manchester United after revealing where he wants to spend the remainder of the season, while Erik ten Hag has also been warned off a possible swoop by a former Liverpool defender.

The Red Devils are in the market for new attackers in the winter window after largely struggling for goals this season. Rasmus Hojlund is their joint-top scorer with five goals, though all his strikes have come in the Champions League.

Alejandro Garnacho has three goals to his name and Marcus Rashford two, but doubts over the future of Anthony Martial, together with their lack of potency, have sparked reports that Ten Hag is looking to add another option to his ranks.

As a result, it’s been claimed that Ten Hag is exploring the possibility of bringing in former Chelsea man Werner, who has slipped down the pecking order at RB Leipzig.

Werner returned to his former club in summer 2022 after a largely-unforgettable two-year spell at Chelsea, where he managed just 23 goals in 89 appearances.

And while he was a Champions League winner during his time in south-west London, it came as no surprise when the Blues cut their losses on their £47.5m investment and allowed him to return to Leipzig for just €30m (£25.3m).

However, the return to his old stomping ground has not entirely gone to plan for the man nicknamed ‘Turbo Timo’.

And having slipped behind the much-coveted Lois Openda, Benjamin Sesko and Yussuf Poulsen in coach Marco Rose’s pecking order, Leipzig admit they are willing to listen to offers for the 27-year-old in January.

Now Sky Deutschland report that United are among those keen, with a possible loan move until the end of the season under discussion.

Timo Werner ready to reject Man Utd approach

United are not the only Premier League side looking into a potential deal, with Fulham, West Ham and Crystal Palace also keeping tabs on his situation.

And it seems the Bundesliga side are willing to facilitate a move with RB Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroder seemingly opening the door for Werner to leave, stating recently: “We will have players who have something else in mind.

“We will face that. Quite openly, very clearly.

“If someone has the idea that they want to do something different, then we will deal with it.”

However, after we exclusively revealed from our sources that Werner is reluctant to move back to the Premier League, multiple sources now report Werner has communicated his ‘preference’ to stay at Leipzig and fight for his place over the remainder of the season.

And it seems even interest from Manchester United will not convince the player to renege on his vow to remain in Germany.

Man Utd advised to avoid signing former Chelsea man

Meanwhile, former Chelsea and Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson has advised Man Utd to stay away from Werner, claiming there is nothing to suggest the player would be a success second time around in the Premier League and following his struggles at Chelsea.

Asked by GGRecon if United are planning a move for Werner, he commented: “I would be surprised.

“It really didn’t go well for him at Chelsea. It wasn’t the fact that he was unlucky, or there was a player taking his position that was on fire; he had all the opportunity to go on and be whatever he could be, and it didn’t happen in the Premier League.

“So I would be very surprised if Manchester United went for him, and if they did go for him, I would be very surprised if they saw a different Timo Werner.”

Werner is under contract at the Red Bull Arena until July 2026 and has scored 18 goals and has four assists from 52 appearances during his second spell – a goal contribution every 2.88 games.

