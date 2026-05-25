Manchester United have agreed personal terms with the player who should become their first midfield signing of the summer, and Fabrizio Romano has provided major updates on United signing Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid) and Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) too.

Man Utd will make two signings in central midfield this summer, and potentially even three, Casemiro must be replaced, while Manuel Ugarte is up for sale. The latter is attracting interest from clubs in Italy and Turkey.

Ahead of United’s return to the Champions League, new permanent manager, Michael Carrick, must be provided with additions who can make instant impacts.

That’s what Man Utd believe they’re doing by moving for Atalanta’s three-cap Brazil international, Ederson Silva.

On Sunday evening, reporter Ben Jacobs revealed Man Utd have now verbally agreed personal terms with the 26-year-old on a five-year contract.

“Ederson has verbally agreed a five-year contract at Manchester United, while club-to-club talks are advancing,” wrote Jacobs on X.

Regarding the club-to-club talks, Man Utd have already verbally offered €45m / £39m. Atalanta value Ederson at a fee in the €45m-€50m range, meaning they’ve already hit the bottom end of that bracket.

All the signs now point towards Man Utd wrapping up a quickfire deal with Atalanta and making Ederson their first midfield signing of the summer.

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Aurelien Tchouameni, Elliot Anderson updates

When reporting on his YouTube channel, transfer guru Romano reaffirmed Man Utd and Ederson have an agreement on personal terms in place.

The trusted reporter also provided updates on Real Madrid’s Tchouameni and Nottingham Forest’s Anderson, though his assessment was far from positive.

Romano began by declaring Tchouameni and Anderson are Man Utd’s ‘dream’ targets. The Red Devils even reportedly believe Tchouameni could be ‘the new Casemiro’.

However, Tchouameni harbours no ambitions to leave Real Madrid who themselves aren’t all that interested in selling.

It’s a different story with Anderson who is more than willing to change clubs this summer. The issue for United is Manchester City have already agreed personal terms with the player.

Reports all now state Forest are demanding well in excess of £100m for Anderson, with The Athletic recently citing a £125m valuation.

Nevertheless, that is not a figure that is deterring Man City who are prepared to make Anderson their record signing.

The current most expensive signing in City’s history remains Jack Grealish by way of his £100m switch from Aston Villa.

Romano concluded his update on Tchouameni and Anderson by declaring both are “impossible, probably” for Man Utd to sign.

Others beyond Ederson who are on Man Utd’s radar are Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Carlos Baleba and Alex Scott, to name just four.

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