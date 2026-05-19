Manchester United have ‘agreed’ a deal with a player that’ll aid their cause in the Champions League next year, and it’s a move Casemiro in particular will love.

Man Utd will finish third this season, with Michael Carrick – who’ll become the club’s new permanent manager – easily securing Champions League football.

The Red Devils will play in the expanded format for the first time after missing out on UCL participation in each of the last two seasons.

To aid their cause, and to meet UEFA’s homegrown player quota, United must carefully consider the make-up of their squad.

And according to numerous sources including transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd have sealed a deal that eases the squad pressure.

Taking to X, Romano confirmed United have agreed a one-year contract extension with reserve goalkeeper, Tom Heaton.

The 40-year-old had been due to leave United via free agency this summer, but will now remain at United for the 2026/27 campaign.

Man Utd agree new Tom Heaton deal

“Tom Heaton has agreed to sign a new one year deal at Man United, until June 2027,” wrote Romano.

Heaton rose through United’s ranks as a youth player and after playing the bulk of his senior career elsewhere, returned to Old Trafford in 2021.

He’s barely featured since, though his impact in training and the standards he sets have been lauded by outgoing midfielder Casemiro.

“He’s VERY important for us,” declared Casemiro who has insisted he’ll remain a Man Utd fan for life. “Very important for us because he pushed the training.”

The Heaton extension has been termed a ‘genius’ move by The Sun, who also hinted part of the reason United sealed the deal was to meet UEFA’s homegrown player requirements.

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The Sun wrote: ‘Kobbie Mainoo has been the only ever-present academy graduate in United’s matchday squads this season and clubs competing in Uefa competitions must register four ‘club-trained’ players.

‘Because Mainoo was born after January 1 2005, he will still be eligible for the ‘B list’ – which is for club trained players who have been with their current side for a minimum of two years.

‘Heaton, Amad and Luke Shaw would count as ‘club-trained’ players while Harry Maguire and Mason Mount would be considered ‘association-trained’.’

Heaton remaining in situ is also more important than you might think given Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir are on the way out.

United will attempt to sell Onana once he returns from his loan spell at Trabzonspor. Bayindir is expected to return to Turkey by way of Besiktas.

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