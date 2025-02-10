Manchester United have greenlit a loan for top-earning star Casemiro, with the Brazilian’s impending exit arising after an Arsenal deal was delayed by six months, according to reports.

Casemiro made an instant impact at Man Utd following his £70m arrival from Real Madrid. However, the Brazilian veteran was already aged 30 at that time, meaning his impact was always going to be short-lived.

Casemiro – who is United’s top-earning player on £350,000-a-week – has endured a nightmare 18 months since his excellent first campaign.

He’s been relegated to bit-part player and even when featuring, the fading superstar looks unable to cope with the physical demands and intensity of Premier League football.

Indeed, United boss Ruben Amorim has gone on record to state Casemiro simply cannot keep up…

United were open to offloading Casemiro in the winter window, though concrete interest in the veteran midfielder was sparse.

However, the winter window in Brazil remains open until February 28 and per the latest from journalist Jorge Nicola, Casemiro could be heading back to his home country by signing with Flamengo. As such, United could part ways with Casemiro long before the summer window rolls around.

“I can assure you that Flamengo has been investigating the player’s situation in recent days ,” Nicola said as quoted by Brazilian outlet Bolavip.

“The English club is willing to loan him out and help with part of his salary. [Flamengo manager] Filipe Luís would love to have Casemiro.”

Nicola concluded: “Flamengo understands that, given all the figures, it is a very risky business. Even if United agrees to help with most of the salary, it would still be a very high amount to be paid.”

Casemiro exit facilitated by Arsenal rejection

Casemiro is not the only high profile midfielder Flamengo have attempted to sign in recent days.

Per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Flamengo approached Arsenal over the potential signing of Jorginho.

Jorginho is out of contract at season’s end and Arsenal are not expected to extend the 33-year-old’s stay.

Nonetheless, Mikel Arteta and co weren’t willing to deprive themselves of a valuable depth piece without signing a replacement.

As such, Flamengo have turned their attention to Casemiro, with a loan deal potentially feeding into Jorginho’s arrival via free agency in the summer.

“Flamengo board met with Arsenal to ask Jorginho to leave and join then with immediate effect… but no chance,” wrote Romano earlier in February.

“Arsenal rejected and Flamengo keep working on deal to sign the midfielder on free transfer for next season.”

That was quickly followed up by Sky Italia claiming Jorginho is expected to join Flamengo in the summer.

“Jorginho is very close to Flamengo, operation for June on a free transfer,” wrote reporter Luca Bendoni.

Negotiations for a pre-contract agreement were described as “advanced” and the expectation is Jorginho and Flamengo will agree a three-year contract running until the summer of 2028.

