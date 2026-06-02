Manchester United have performed a U-turn and will now sell Marcus Rashford to Barcelona for a stunningly low fee, according to a report.

Rashford, 28, thrived during a season-long loan at Barcelona which resulted in Hansi Flick’s side winning LaLiga for the second successive season.

Rashford wants nothing more than to re-join Barcelona, while Flick has personally instructed his taskmasters at the Camp Nou to stop messing around and get the deal done.

There’s an option to buy in the loan agreement worth €30m / £26m. But with Barcelona spending heavily on Anthony Gordon and bidding €100m-plus for Julian Alvarez, the Catalonians don’t want to pay full price.

That stance has caused an impasse, with Man Utd insisting at every turn that it was €30m or they’ll find a club who will pay the going rate.

That never deterred Barca who continued to explore ways of sealing a deal on friendlier terms from their perspective.

Indeed, the Daily Mail recently brought news of Barcelona preparing a cheeky £13m bid, which is half of the value of the option.

The Times have since verified that claim, stating Barca ‘have indicated they are prepared to pay only half the £26million buy clause after signing Anthony Gordon.’

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Man Utd to ACCEPT £13m for Marcus Rashford – report

But according to a stunning new update from Football Insider, £13m WILL be enough to get Man Utd’s greenlight after the decision-makers at Old Trafford threw in the towel.

Their reporter, Pete O’Rourke, insisted Man Utd have now decided to ‘agree’ a ‘cut-price’ deal with Barcelona after performing a U-turn on the fee.

O’Rourke added: ‘The Red Devils are now happy to sell the 28-year-old for whatever fee they can, with sources indicating that his wages have automatically been hiked up after his parent club secured Champions League qualification.’

Man Utd have grand transfer plans of their own this summer, with one and more probably two new midfielders wanted after Ederson joins from Atalanta.

As such, and while selling a player of Rashford’s calibre for just £13m is far from ideal, there is some sense in rushing this deal through to ensure a big chunk (roughly £325,000-a-week) is sliced off the wage bill and the fee can be quickly re-invested in new signings for Michael Carrick.

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