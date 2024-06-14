Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and how much he’s due to earn has been revealed, while the Red Devils could make it a double amid their ongoing pursuits of other elite stars in the position.

Man Utd recently confirmed Raphael Varane will leave the club when his contract expires on June 30. United are open to offers for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, though Jonny Evans has been offered a contract extension.

One and more probably two new centre-backs look required to compliment Lisandro Martinez and whoever else remains from the clear-out.

New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has instructed his underlings to ditch the ‘Hollywood’ signings approach in favour of landing younger stars with re-sale value and if possible, Premier League experience too.

One player who ticks every box is Jarrad Branthwaite and Man Utd have made significant progress in their quest to bring the 21-year-old to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have struck an agreement on personal terms with Branthwaite. Per reports, the left-footer will earn somewhere in the region of £150,000-£160,000 per week at Man Utd.

But while that’s clearly a step in the right direction for Man Utd, the transfer still has hurdles to clear.

The biggest barrier to a deal remains Everton’s lofty £70m transfer valuation. For the time being, Man Utd are unwilling to splash out that amount, believing £70m would represent an overpayment for Branthwaite.

As such, United hope to reach a compromise with Everton regarding the fee. It’s anticipated their opening bid – when indeed it comes – will be significantly below the £70m magic number.

Nonetheless, with Erik ten Hag’s position now safe and personal terms agreed with Branthwaite, Man Utd’s summer transfer window is finally beginning to round into shape.

Another big name to follow Branthwaite into Man Utd?

In the event Maguire and/or Lindelof depart, a second addition at the heart of defence will be required.

READ MORE: Man Utd centre-back targets: Every option linked for a summer switch assessed

Man Utd are actively pursuing Lille ace Leny Yoro who has been given the green light to leave by club president Olivier Letang.

Yoro, 18, has just one year remaining on his contract with Lille. As such, the club have decided to cash in this summer to avoid losing a highly saleable asset for nothing 12 months from now.

Liverpool are also chasing the young centre-half, while PSG – as you would expect given Yoro is French – are also hovering.

However, various sources all agree that if Yoro is to leave Lille this summer his likeliest destination is Real Madrid.

Los Blancos view Yoro as a generational talent and they’re also the player’s preferred destination.

Elsewhere, Man Utd are also giving serious consideration to launching a move for Bayern Munich’s Matthijs De Ligt.

Bayern have wrapped up a deal to sign Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart and remain intent on signing Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen too.

A defensive revamp is underway in Bavaria and De Ligt is among those who will be allowed to leave as a result.

The 24-year-old Dutch international has been put up for sale and Man Utd and Ten Hag in particular are huge admirers of the defender.

Another option coming under consideration at Man Utd is Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd advance towards £60m double sale that’ll help Ratcliffe sign ‘phenomenal’ France star