Manchester United have struck an agreement on personal terms with their ‘top target’ in the wing-back positions, and the size of their ‘imminent’ bid has been strongly hinted at by two top sources.

The signing of a new wing-back for the left side was and remains priority number one for Ruben Amorim and Man Utd this window.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently declared there are “no doubts” Man Utd will sign a player in the position. However, The Red Devils have been forced to compromise to a degree.

Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth and PSG’s Nuno Mendes were identified as ideal options for Amorim.

But with both players expensive to prise out of their current clubs and doubts as to whether they’re available for transfer this month, Man Utd have switched their focus to Patrick Dorgu. Per Romano, Dorgu is now Man Utd and Amorim’s “top target” for the wing-back role.

The Denmark international is valued at a more modest €40m/£33.8m by Lecce. While that’s not an insignificant sum, it is considerably less than what it would have taken to sign Kerkez or Mendes.

TEAMtalk exclusively learned Dorgu, 20, had verbally said yes to signing for Man Utd back on January 20.

According to a fresh update from Matteo Moretto, Dorgu has now agreed personal terms with United.

Taking to X, the reporter also revealed Man Utd are primed to lodge an improved bid for the left-footer. United’s first offer – believed to be worth €27m plus add-ons, was knocked back.

“Manchester United’s new offer for Patrick Dorgu is imminent,” wrote Moretto. “The proposal exceeds 30 million euros.

“Agreement already reached between the Danish footballer and the English club.”

Providing his take on the situation, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also confirmed Man Utd’s “imminent” second bid is worth more than €30m.

“Manchester United’s new bid for Patrick Dorgu now imminent, it will be over €30m after initial one rejected,” stated Romano.

“Lecce and Man Utd are negotiating as Dorgu remains the top target at LWB.”

Will Lecce accept new Dorgu bid?

As mentioned, Lecce’s asking price is €40m and United’s incoming second bid is not expected to meet that mark.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport recently claimed Lecce hope to wrap up a sale ‘as soon as possible’, thus hinting they may compromise on the fee.

The reasoning behind Lecce’s stance is they want to re-invest the Dorgu money in signings of their own. With two thirds of the window having already passed, time is of the essence.

And with Dorgu now agreeing personal terms with United, the move that would make the Dane Amorim’s first major signing looks to be roaring towards completion.

