Manchester United have verbally agreed personal terms with Sporting CP star, Geovany Quenda, and where he’ll play and how much he’s expected to cost have been revealed.

Ruben Amorim installed his customary 3-4-2-1 formation from day one at Old Trafford and has shown no sign of changing despite mixed results so far.

The Man Utd boss was provided with a new left wing-back last month in the form of Patrick Dorgu. Before his system can begin to bear fruit, another specialised wing-back on the other side must be signed.

And per the latest from reporter Ben Jacobs, Man Utd have verbally agreed personal terms with Geovany Quenda.

The 17-year-old left-footer can operate in a variety of positions on either flank. But during Amorim’s final months in Lisbon, Quenda was expertly deployed at right wing-back and it’s there where he’s expected to play if completing a move to Man Utd.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jacobs confirmed the verbal agreement with Quenda while also detailing what happens next between Man Utd and Sporting.

“The player has agreed verbally personal terms,” declared Jacobs. “He’s waiting to see if the clubs pre-agree [a transfer] or wait until the summer.

“The price Manchester United are looking at is €40m. Sporting want a minimum of €60m. There’s a release clause at €100m.

“If Man Utd can get this done for south of €60m it’s not only a good signing for the now and the future, and not only a player that Ruben Amorim knows really well, but also potentially another deal they can get without being forced, as they did for example with Rasmus Hojlund, to pay more than they ideally want to do.”

Jacobs went on to state that as yet, no other suitor have acted on their interest in the teenager.

As such, Man Utd are optimistic they’ll be the ones to eventually strike a deal with Sporting, though the expectation is they’ll have to commit to around €50m or €55m in order to pre-agree a transfer.

What traits will Geovany Quenda bring?

Offering insight into the traits Quenda will bring, Jacobs said: “He’s quick, intelligent, he’s got good movement off the ball.

“He can play deeper as a right wing-back, right winger, there’s some goals output that will improve with age.

“He’s very creative and intuitive and Ruben Amorim will value that kind of player in a system that he will feel Quenda can work very comfortably within.”

Jacobs also mentioned Man Utd will “almost certainly” sign an established striker in the summer window too.

Latest Man Utd news – Stars losing faith in Amorim

In other news, the Mail claimed a ‘disaffected group’ within Man Utd’s squad are growing ever more concerned about Amorim.

The report claimed: ‘It is understood the disaffected group believe that even when United win, it is largely down to individual moments of quality or good fortune rather than a tactical triumph.’

The Mail then cited a ‘dressing-room source’ that doubled down on that outlook.

The Mail’s source was quoted as saying the feeling is usually: “We got away with one but we might not be so lucky next time.”

The most pertinent example cited was Harry Maguire’s offside winner in the 2-1 FA Cup victory over Leicester on February 7.

Replays showed Maguire was comfortably offside, though with VAR not used at that stage in the competition, the last-minute winner stood.

The report stressed that while a section of the squad are losing faith, there is no suggestion any amongst them are downing tools.

IN FOCUS: Who is Geovany Quenda?

By Nathan Egerton

Born in Guinea-Bissau in April 2007, Quenda moved to Portugal as a child and joined Amadora-based club Damaiense at the age of eight.

He also spent two years in Benfica’s academy before joining their arch-rivals Sporting CP in 2021.

In February 2024, he started a Liga 3 game against Amora and became the youngest-ever player to play for Sporting’s reserve team at the age of 16.

The left-footer showcased his pace and his dribbling ability and caught the attention of first-team manager Ruben Amorim.

“He can play in several positions, he has a lot of quality and irreverence. He is another option,” Amorim said after naming him on the bench for a Europa League tie against Atalanta in March 2024.

Quenda has also shone on the international stage as his performances for Portugal at the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship earned him a place in the Team of the Tournament.

He marked his senior debut for Sporting with a goal against Porto in August 2024 and became the youngest goalscorer in the club’s history at the age of 17 years and 95 days, overtaking the likes of Ronaldo and Simao.

The teenager then became the youngest Portuguese player to start a Champions League match during Sporting’s 2-0 win over Lille in September 2024.

He has also been called up to the senior Portugal squad and was an unused substitute in their 2-1 win over Scotland in the UEFA Nations League.

“The national team coaches always say that age is not a factor. (Quenda) showed incredible personality, quality and adaptability,” Roberto Martinez said.

“He’s a player who likes to make things difficult (for defenders). He has technical quality (that is) not normal for a 17-year-old. He’s now in Sporting’s first team and has shown incredible personality.”

Quenda has since made two appearances for Portugal’s Under-21s and registered an assist in a 2-1 win over Andorra.