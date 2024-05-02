Man Utd agree to sell academy prospect with Ratcliffe sure to include buy-back clause in deal

A Manchester United academy prospect is edging closer to the exit door, with a European giant prepared to sign the youngster on a permanent basis.

With a big rebuilding task set to take place at Old Trafford over the summer, a number of stars have been linked with an exit ahead of the upcoming window.

The first exit from Man Utd now seems to be all but guaranteed as Alvaro Fernandez Carreras is set to join Benfica on a permanent basis in the summer.

Fernandez spent three years in the Real Madrid academy before he was picked up by Man Utd in 2020. He continued his development within the United academy and then enjoyed a breakthrough loan spell with Preston North End last season.

The younger was keen to make a name for himself in the senior squad this year, but Erik ten Hag ultimately had different plans in mind.

He instead spent the first half of the season on loan with Granada before then joining Benfica on loan in January.

The Portuguese giants do have the option to trigger a buy option for the left-back and according to The Athletic, they are expected to exercise this option.

Fernandez is now set to join Benfica permanently in a deal worth €6million (£5.1m) plus an additional €3m (£2.6m) in potential add-ons.

Man Utd include buy-back clause

While Fernandez does seem to be on his way out of Man Utd on a permanent basis, the club don’t want to completely lose control of the player.

That’s according to A Bola, who claim the Red Devils don’t want to ‘lose sight’ of the youngster as the deal will include an undisclosed buy-back clause.

It’s thought that Man Utd will keep close tabs on the youngster’s development at Benfica and the club could look at re-signing him in a few years time.

The 21-year-old has taken time to adapt to life at Benfica and while he’s had some tough moments at the club, Benfica clearly see the potential within him.

Former Granada head coach Paco Lopez recently spoke highly of Fernandez when discussing the youngster in an interview with A Bola.

“He is a technically very evolved player, plays well on the outside, associates well with his teammates, has a good pass,” Lopez said.

“Technically, for a full-back, he is a player with a lot of quality. But, of course, he is still young and has to complete his growth process and improve some defensive aspects. It’s something he knows and it’s a matter of working and being patient with him.”

The dynamic full-back is by no means the finished article, but given he’s only 21 years old, he’s still got the best years of his career ahead of him yet.

