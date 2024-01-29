Man Utd agree winger transfer, with final thumbs up from Ten Hag all that remains

Manchester United have fully agreed a loan move involving a winger, and whether the deal crosses the line now hinges entirely on Erik ten Hag, according to a trusted source.

The Red Devils have been one of the busier Premier League sides this month, though only from an exits perspective.

A series of first-team stars have left on loan including Hannibal Mejbri (Sevilla), Donny van de Beek (Frankfurt) and Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund).

Hannibal’s stint in Seville has already descended into chaos. The combative midfielder has been made unavailable for selection after making just a single appearance.

Today’s update regards another loan exit, this time involving Uruguayan winger, Facundo Pellistri.

The 22-year-old continues to struggle for game-time at Old Trafford, with just 24 appearances racked up since arriving from Penarol back in 2020.

Pellistri has twice been loaned to Spain by way of Alaves and according to Fabrizio Romano, a third stint in LaLiga awaits.

Pellistri loan agreed; Ten Hag has final say

Taking to X, Romano stated Granada have agreed terms with Man Utd on a six-month loan spell for Pellistri.

However, before the move can cross the line, the final green light must be granted by Erik ten Hag.

Pellistri has been afforded just 366 minutes of action this term and with Amad Diallo returning to fitness and impressing in training, logic would dictate Pellistri will be allowed to leave.

Nonetheless, the final thumbs up from Ten Hag must come before Pellistri takes flight.

Romano concluded “all parties waiting for final approval by Man Utd manager, documents and also travel being prepared then… here we go.”

Option to buy?

Whether an option to buy has been included in the agreement with Granada isn’t yet known. TEAMtalk’s own sources asked that question when rumours of Pellistri to Granada were swirling last week and the presence of an option was not denied.

No denial does not guarantee there is an option in the deal, but Granada rate him as one of the best young players available on the market and were keen to include a clause in the deal.

Pellistri is under contract with United until the summer of 2025 and there’s a 12-month option at the club’s discretion.

But with a new era dawning under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Pellistri – like fellow winger Anthony Elanga last summer – could be viewed as expendable.

Pellistri is highly regarded at United, though with a big summer planned, United must clear the deck.

