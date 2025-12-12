Manchester United are vying for the signature of a Sunderland midfielder who’d represent a much cheaper option to Carlos Baleba, though might be even more effective on the pitch, according to a report.

Man Utd will sign at least one new midfielder in 2026, of that there is no doubt. And if the Red Devils get their way, two or even three new faces would arrive in the engine room.

Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro all face uncertain futures at Old Trafford. In the case of Casemiro, United want the legendary Brazilian to sign a new deal – his current contract expires at season’s end – but only if he accepts a substantial pay cut.

Regarding arrivals, Man Utd’s interest in Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson is well documented.

United agreed personal terms with Brighton’s Baleba over the summer but the player did not agitate for a move. As such, Brighton were emboldened to inform United a deal would not be made for any price and United chose not to bid.

The expectation has always been Man Utd would return for Baleba in 2026, most likely in the summer. At that stage, Brighton will be ready to cash in having retained the player for one more season, assuming a club meets their reported £100m-plus asking price, of course.

But with Baleba’s form dropping off a cliff this season and sources telling us United don’t want to make Baleba their record buy, a fresh report has revealed United now have an entirely new defensive midfielder in their sights.

Sky Sports reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, revealed Man Utd are ‘all in’ for Sunderland’s Noah Sadiki. Tavolieri is known for being particularly well informed on Belgium-related players and Sadiki was born, raised and played in Belgium before choosing to represent DR Congo at international level.

The 20-year-old joined Sunderland from Belgian side USG over the summer for roughly £15m. He’s made an instant impact in England, starting all 15 of their Premier League matches and helping fire Regis Le Bris’ side to a red-hot start.

Chelsea are also monitoring the player closely, but a move to Man Utd would surely hold greater appeal given Sadiki would stand a far greater chance of breaking into the starting eleven from day one. At Stamford Bridge, Sadiki would have to contend with Moises Caicedo.

Tavolieri wrote: ‘Manchester United and Chelsea are vying for Noah Sadiki! The battle is already raging in the Premier League… and it concerns a name still relatively unknown to the general public, but not to scouts: Noah Sadiki.

‘The Congolese midfielder from Sunderland is attracting a lot of attention, to the point that Manchester United and Chelsea have decided to step up their pursuit.

‘According to our information, Chelsea acted immediately after the Black Cats’ last match against the Blues on October 25th, contacting Sunderland to inquire about the asking price for the young talent. This direct approach is a sign of the very serious interest from Stamford Bridge.

‘But Chelsea aren’t alone. Manchester United have long had Sadiki in their sights: the Red Devils had already approached the player’s representatives at the start of the season, proof that the situation is being closely monitored.

‘Looking for a midfielder, United could turn to Sadiki if signing Baleba proves too expensive.

‘With Chelsea aggressive in the transfer market and Manchester United looking for creative solutions, the race to sign Noah Sadiki is officially on… ‘

Latest Man Utd news – Kobbie Mainoo / Adam Wharton

In other news, Napoli are expected to test Manchester United’s stance on Kobbie Mainoo in the very first days of the January transfer window, and we can reveal the midfielder’s dismay at his continued snubs at a time when two others are finally getting chances in the eleven.

Elsewhere, United are ready to go all out to sign Adam Wharton in January and are willing to pay Crystal Palace a fee worth above and beyond his valuation, an explosive report has claimed, and with our sources revealing the likelihood of such a deal going through.

READ MORE: Who will leave Man Utd first: Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo or Manuel Ugarte?