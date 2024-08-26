Manchester United have stepped aside in the race to sign a left-back who would have loved to move to Old Trafford, with an agreement with a Spanish side now sealed instead.

Many of the headlines regarding incomings at Old Trafford over the final weeks of the window have been hoovered up by Manuel Ugarte.

Man Utd remain on course to sign the PSG and Uruguay midfielder. Rather than finalise a loan that contains an obligation to buy, the expectation is a permanent transfer will be agreed.

Facilitating that mode of transfer will be Scott McTominay’s sale to Napoli. The Scot has given the green light to sign with Napoli and the Italian giant have thrashed out a club-to-club agreement with Man Utd worth €30m/£25.4m (add-ons included).

However, aside from signing a new central midfielder, Man Utd also explored options over bringing a new left-back to the club.

The frequent injury absences of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have caused havoc in Erik ten Hag’s backline over the last two seasons.

As such, the Athletic previously reported Man Utd had given consideration to bringing a cheap and cheerful free agent on board.

Moves for Mario Hermoso (formerly of Atletico Madrid) and Marcos Alonso (formerly of Barcelona) were explored.

But while Man Utd chose not to proceed with Hermoso, the Athletic stated Alonso remained a live target and had been discussed internally among Old Trafford chiefs.

Adding fuel to the fire was transfer guru Fabrizio Romano’s subsequent claims Alonso would “love to go to Manchester United.” In other words, a deal was there for the making if Man Utd desired it.

Marcos Alonso wanted Man Utd move

“Marcos Alonso would love to go to Manchester United,” Romano told Give Me Sport. “He has been offered to Manchester United in recent weeks, but there is nothing really concrete or advanced into it so far.

“I think Manchester United will take some time before deciding who the player they really want to cover that position is, and will save their budget, save their money, and put their effort into a deal for the midfield.

“They need a new midfielder, and the idea is to make it happen as the next step in the summer transfer window.”

But per a fresh update from Romano, Man Utd chose not to move for Alonso who instead is primed to remain in Spain by joining Celta Vigo.

Alonso irons out Celta Vigo agreement

Taking to X, the trusted reporter stated: “Marcos Alonso to Celta Vigo, here we go!

“Agreement in place to join the club on free transfer, contract approved.

“It will now depend on Financial Fair Play space to proceed with formal steps for Celta to sign former Barca left-back.”

Confirming Man Utd never truly attempted to sign Alonso despite their interest, Romano added: “Man Utd never an option despite links.”

