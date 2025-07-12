Manchester United have stepped aside to allow Real Madrid to complete a €50m signing, though the Red Devils will benefit from the move.

Man Utd have made a habit of covering their backs when offloading younger stars in recent years. The club have made a point of inserting several clauses when concluding sales, be they buy-backs or sell-ons.

In the case of left-back Alvaro Carreras, United inserted both and also had matching rights. In other words, they had the opportunity to match any bid tabled for the Benfica man before a sale could be finalised.

United added to their left-back/left-wing-back ranks in January when signing Patrick Dorgu. As such, United had no intention of bringing Carreras back to the club despite his stellar 2024/25 campaign in Portugal.

Real Madrid viewed the situation differently and quickly agreed personal terms with Carreras inthe early stages of the summer window. Los Blancos then agreed to pay Benfica €50m / £43m via instalments, though couldn’t complete the move until Man Utd stepped aside.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd have now given Real Madrid permission to wrap up the deal.

Taking to X in the early hours of Saturday morning, Romano stated: “Alvaro Carreras can be considered new Real Madrid player as he will travel to Madrid today!

“Medical booked, player now authorised to travel. Man Utd confirm they won’t activate buy back option so deal now sealed.

“€50m in instalments. Here we go, confirmed.”

How much Man Utd will make from sell-on clause

United inserted a 20 percent sell-on clause which applies to the profit Benfica make on Carreras.

Benfica paid €6m / £5m one year ago, meaning Man Utd will generate 20 percent of €44m / £38m, which roughly equates to £7.6m.

Of course, given Real Madrid are paying the fee in instalments, Man Utd will not receive all of that £7.6m right here and now.

The club have also benefitted from another sell-on clause, this time involving Anthony Elanga.

United inserted a 15 percent sell-on clause into the winger’s contract upon joining Nottingham Forest two summers ago.

Elanga completed a £55m switch to Newcastle on Friday and United are due 15 percent of the profit Forest made. 15 percent of £40m is £6m.

