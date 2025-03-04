Manchester United are considering the merits of three top coaches to replace Ruben Amorim if they decide to sack the Portuguese manager, a startling new report has claimed, while the chances of the Portuguese getting the boot has also been analysed.

The 40-year-old was hired by INEOS in November after being headhunted by chief executive Omar Berrada as a replacement for Erik ten Hag and after the Dutchman had failed to get a consistent tune out of his expensively assembled squad. But if Manchester United were hoping for a new manager bounce from Amorim, they were very much mistaken, with the club continuing to show all the same inconsistencies that undermined his predecessor’s reign.

Indeed, since his move to Old Trafford, Amorim has registered a lowly 10 wins from his 24 matches at the helm – giving him a meagre win percentage record of just 41.67%.

And with that tally falling well below that of both Ten Hag (54.69%) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (54.17%) speculation has begun to emerge over the 40-year-old’s future already.

To that end, Paul Scholes recently revealed his fears that is ‘all coming apart again’ at Old Trafford, while Paul Merson took his criticism one step further, blaming the manager’s tactics and his inability to deviate from his 3-4-2-1 formation as a big factor behind their ongoing struggles.

Now fanciful reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims United bosses are ‘beginning to consider a possible change in their management following the recent results’ under Amorim, adding that ‘the leaders at Old Trafford are already analysing possible candidates in case the situation does not improve in the coming months’.

The report goes on to state that three top candidates have been shortlisted, with recently-sacked West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui, former Germany coach Joachim Low and ex-Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri the trio under consideration.

GO DEEPER

🔴⚫ Man Utd costs to sack Ruben Amorim revealed as Paul Scholes fears it’s ‘coming apart again’

🔴⚫ ‘Amorim is THE problem!’ – Man Utd manager blamed by Merson as key difference with ‘top’ managers highlighted

Would Man Utd really sack Amorim already?

Explaining the strategy, Fichajes continues: ‘Among the candidates who are sounding the strongest are names of great prestige in European football. Joachim Löw , former Germany coach and world champion in 2014, is an attractive option due to his ability to manage dressing rooms with great figures.

‘Meanwhile, Julen Lopetegui , with experience in clubs such as Sevilla and Real Madrid, is also a profile that is liked, since he has demonstrated his ability to rebuild projects and make competitive teams, and he is also free after having been fired by West Ham.

‘Finally, Massimiliano Allegri, who currently manages Juventus, is presented as a solid alternative due to his experience in the elite and his success in Serie A.’

The report concludes that United are ready to consider ‘a new leader’ to get the club back on track if results do not improve and with the board ‘not hesitating to move forward’ with the plans if required.

Despite the struggles of Amorim since taking charge at Old Trafford, both The Athletic and the Manchester Evening News – two trusted sources – have gone on record to state there is unequivocally no chance that the Red Devils are considering a change of manager so soon.

Furthermore, there is an understanding that Amorim has inherited a difficult situation at Old Trafford and that it will take time for his ideas to come across to the players, while also acknowledging the fact that the coach initially wanted to delay his arrival until summer 2025 in order to benefit from a full pre-season with his squad and to get his tactics across on the training ground.

Ultimately, Berrada forced his hand sooner with a ‘now or never’ ultimatum and there is some sympathy from the United board the situation he has inherited.

At the same time, though, they recognise the club is nowhere near where they hope to be and their current position of 14th in the Premier League is a long way off from the standards they have set for themselves.

However, it’s felt the time to judge Amorim will not arrive until this time next year and unless there is a dramatic turn of events, it would come as a major surprise if the Portuguese as removed from his role any time soon.

Man Utd transfer latest: Antony stunned; conditions to sign The Beast revealed

Meanwhile, Antony has reportedly already told Real Betis he wants to join again for the 2025/26 season, while the winger has been left shocked by one aspect of how the Spanish outfit is way ahead of his parent club.

The Brazil forward has three goals and two assists from seven appearances under Manuel Pellegrini so far.

Elsewhere, United have learned the conditions to sign Benjamin Sesko this summer after a big revelation emerged over the clause in RB Leipzig contract and how much Sir Jim Ratcliffe will need to fork out to land the striker known as The Beast.

And finally, United look increasingly likely to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer amid claims Amorim is growing frustrated by the number of errors creeping into Andre Onana’s game.

And per strong new reports in Italy, new director of recruitment Christopher Vivell has now made it his mission to sign AC Milan’s Mike Maignan as a perfect upgrade – and amid claims the France stopper’s exit is a ‘foregone conclusion’ due to his contract which currently expires in summer 2026.

YOU DECIDE: Is Ruben Amorim the right man for Manchester United?