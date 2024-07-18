Man Utd and Chelsea to both complete fantastic transfers once PSG wrap up gigantic double coup

PSG are accelerating a gigantic double coup that will pave the way for Manchester United and Chelsea to complete superb transfers of their own, according to reports.

PSG are determined to prove they’re not a one-man team on the back of losing Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid via free agency.

The French giant have two monumental signings in the pipeline, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano delivering the goods on both fronts.

Firstly, PSG have received the thumbs up from Benfica and Portugal midfielder, Joao Neves.

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Joao Neves has already said yes to Paris Saint-Germain weeks ago.

“Understand PSG project presented by [sporting director Luis] Campos was approved, the presence of [manager] Luis Enrique is also key factor.

“Negotiations between PSG and Benfica are still ongoing, PSG are pushing but no agreement yet.”

Benfica have insisted they won’t sell Neves for a euro less than the 19-year-old’s mammoth €120m release clause.

However, PSG believe a deal can and will be struck for a more reasonable sum. Reports state they’ve already tabled a bid worth €70m plus add-ons and per L’Equipe, an improved offer is in the works.

A subsequent update from Romano confirmed PSG are stepping on the accelerator for the move.

“Paris Saint-Germain are ready to advance in talks with Benfica for João Neves after player’s green light,” added Romano.

“Joao wants the move, PSG believe they are ahead of Premier League clubs; talks taking place with Benfica. No club-to-club agreement yet but negotiations continue.”

Elsewhere, PSG hope the addition of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will offset the goals they’ll lose through Mbappe’s defection to Real Madrid.

Like Neves, Osimhen is protected by a monstrous release clause, understood to be worth roughly €120m.

However, Napoli are believed to be gradually warming to the idea of a sale for a sum below the release figure.

Taking to X once more, trusted reporter Romano confirmed Osimhen has given the green light to joining the Parisian side.

“Paris Saint-Germain have Osimhen’s green light to project/move, work in progress on contract details,” wrote Romano.

“Negotiations between PSG and Napoli are now key part of the story, not easy. If Osimhen leaves, Napoli will go for Lukaku.”

Chelsea, Man Utd transfer to follow

As the reporter stated, Napoli’s No 1 target to replace Osimhen if he joins PSG is Chelsea outcast, Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues are desperate to offload their third most expensive ever signing (£98.5m – behind Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez) and will accept bids from any side that offers £37m/€44m.

If Osimhen leaves, Napoli would easily be able to afford that amount and also have plenty left over to reinvest in other positions.

Furthermore, Lukaku is high on the idea of reuniting with manager Antonio Conte in Naples and as such, is giving Napoli priority over any other suitors. Lukaku and Conte previously won the 2020/21 Serie A title at Inter Milan.

Man Utd also look like they’ll benefit from PSG’s huge double coup. Indeed, Joao Neves is being lined up to replace Manuel Ugarte who Man Utd hope to plug in alongside Kobbie Mainoo next season.

Ugarte, 23, is open to joining the Red Devils despite their lack of Champions League football next season.

Sky Sports confirmed on Thursday that ‘dialogue is open with Paris Saint-Germain’ regarding Ugarte’s transfer to Old Trafford.

PSG are hoping to collect €60m/£51m from a sale. That is the price they paid to sign the Uruguayan destroyer from Sporting Lisbon one year ago.

However, Man Utd will hope to secure a discounted rate, with reports stating they believe a deal can be struck for a fee in the £38m/£45m range.

