Man Utd and winger agree on exit as ruthless Ratcliffe takes sledgehammer to Ten Hag’s squad

Sir Jim Ratcliffe intends to axe the fringe elements of the current Man Utd squad

Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans to axe the fringe elements of the current Manchester United squad and a report has claimed the exodus could begin with a chronically underused winger.

The bulk of Ratcliffe’s work at Old Trafford thus far has involved putting the pieces of the puzzle together behind the scenes.

Man Utd secured a fantastic coup when raiding bitter rivals Manchester City for CEO Omar Berrada.

The Red Devils hope to secure an agreement with Dan Ashworth to become their new sporting director, while Jason Wilcox – who recently resigned as Southampton’s sporting director – has agreed to become their technical director.

Once the club’s hierarchy is set in stone, attention will turn to overhauling a squad full of underachievers.

Major names like Raphael Varane and Casemiro could depart. Varane is out of contract at season’s end and United are hesitant to trigger their one-year option. Doing so would keep the declining Varane on his giant £340,000-a-week salary.

Casemiro has also seen better days and a new long-term partner for Kobbie Mainoo could be sought.

However, according to a new report from the Mirror, part of Ratcliffe’s sweeping squad overhaul will be numerous exits of ‘fringe players.’

It’s suggested the British businessman believes United’s squad is bloated with too many players who aren’t likely to make any sort of meaningful impact in the first-team moving forwards.

Facundo Pellistri among the deadwood

Per the Mirror, one player who fits that billing is winger Facundo Pellistri and ‘it is looking increasingly unlikely that his future is at Old Trafford.’

The Uruguay international, 22, cost United roughly £7.25m when signed from Penarol in 2020. However, his debut didn’t come until the 2022/23 season and Pellistri has racked up just 24 appearances in total for the Red Devils.

Pellistri is yet to score his first goal for the club and may never get another chance to break his duck. He’s currently loaned to Spanish side Granada – his third loan spell away since joining United.

Upon returning to England in the summer, Pellistri will have just one year left on his Man Utd contract. As such, and with the pressure on to either sign a new contract or be sold, the Mirror strongly suggest it’ll be the latter.

Furthermore, it’s claimed the Pellistri may actually be quite glad to bring his stuttering Old Trafford career to a close.

The report added Pellistri ‘will be hoping to earn a permanent move this summer.’

Other squad players who’ve been linked with leaving the club at season’s end include Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek.

Man Utd will also listen to offers for higher profile stars such as Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Antony. Jonny Evans is out of contract this summer, while it’s already been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano that Anthony Martial will leave as a free agent.

