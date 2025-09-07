Ruben Amorim wins as Fabrizio Romano gives Man Utd exit ‘here we go’ confirmation

Ruben Amorim has successfully pushed Andre Onana out of Manchester United, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that his next move has been agreed.

Onana joined Man Utd in July 2023 when they paid Inter Milan £47million for his services. The goalkeeper reunited with then Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag, whom he had played under at Ajax.

Onana is good with the ball at his feet and Ten Hag saw him as the perfect keeper to help United play out from the back.

However, the 29-year-old has been guilty of over 20 big mistakes in a United shirt. He lacks the concentration to be an elite No 1 and also fails to command his box.

Onana was at fault for two goals in the shock League Cup defeat to Grimsby Town. Amorim’s confidence in him was already waning, but that shocking performance was the final straw.

Onana’s place in the United squad was put under threat following the arrival of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on deadline day.

It emerged on Saturday that an agreement had been reached between United and Trabzonspor for the Cameroonian’s transfer, and there has now been a key update.

Romano has given the deal his ‘here we go’ confirmation, with Onana greenlighting the move.

It was unclear whether Onana would accept such a transfer, given it is a big downgrade for his career, but Amorim has convinced him to leave.

‘All contracts are now signed on [the] player side’, Romano reports. Onana will ‘travel next week’ before being announced as a Trabzonspor player.

Andre Onana to leave Man Utd on loan

The Super Lig club do not have an option to buy the 48-cap international, while they will not pay a loan fee.

The English transfer window shut on Monday but Turkey’s does not close until September 12, allowing Trabzonspor to rescue Onana from his United nightmare.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier on Sunday that Onana has been told to make the move by United. He was warned that if he stayed he would be third choice behind Lammens and Altay Bayindir.

Sources confirmed to us on Wednesday that United had given Onana their approval to speak with Saudi clubs.

No concrete offer came forward though, allowing Trabzonspor to complete a deal of their own.

