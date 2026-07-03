Man Utd announce £47.2m star’s transfer and signal intent to sign £216m trio

Manchester United are making an exciting start to the summer

Manchester United have announced Andre Onana’s departure, with the finer details in his exit clarified, while various trusted sources have confirmed United’s intention to sign a trio of players worth a combined £216m.

Onana cost a package totalling £47.2m when signed from Inter Milan in 2023. Put simply, his time at Old Trafford was shambolic.

The Cameroon stopper was as shaky as they come between the sticks and comical blunders were in abundant supply.

Accordingly, Man Utd loaned Onana out to Trabzonspor for the 2025/26 season. While no option or obligation to buy was included, the hope was the Turkish side would come back with a permanent bid once the loan ended.

That has not happened, though on Thursday, numerous top sources including Fabrizio Romano confirmed a deal had been struck for Onana to return to Trabzonspor on loan once more.

And on Friday afternoon, the Red Devils officially confirmed Onana has re-joined the Turkish side on a temporary basis once again.

A club statement read: ‘Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has joined Trabzonspor on loan for the duration of the 2026/27 season, subject to international clearance and registration.’

An option/obligation to buy is not present in the new agreement either. Nevertheless, Man Utd are receiving a loan fee of roughly €1.5m / £1.3m, which is based on performance-related objectives, and the bulk of Onana’s high salary will be absorbed by Trabzonspor.

Upon returning to Old Trafford next summer, Onana will have just one year remaining on his contract.

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Man Utd want £216m trio

With regards to arrivals, Man Utd still intend to sign two more midfielders and, budget willing, a left winger too.

The midfield deals are the priority given as a last resort, Marcus Rashford can fill the void at left wing on the back of his permanent move to Barcelona falling through.

With Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali now all off the table, Fabrizio Romano insisted the two midfielders Man Utd will look to sign next are Alex Scott and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Scott is valued by Bournemouth at £80m, though the Cherries don’t want to sell. They’ve already rejected an approach from Arsenal and ideally, want to give Scott a new and improved contract that contains a release clause.

Tchouameni is a ‘dream’ target for the Red Devils, with INEOS believing he represents quite literally the perfect successor to Casemiro.

He’s understood to be valued by Real Madrid at €100m / £86m, though a deal is equally difficult to agree for a plethora of reasons.

Firstly, Tchouameni wants to stay at Real Madrid who in turn, don’t want to sell the Frenchman. Furthermore, the high cost of doing business (salary too) is a problem for Man Utd.

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Nevertheless, and with options slipping away, it’s Scott and Tchouameni who Romano claimed Man Utd will explore moves for next.

On the left wing, Ben Jacobs revealed club-to-club talks with West Ham for the roughly £50m transfer of Crysencio Summerville have opened.

That is a deal that can obviously be made given the smaller sums involved and the fact West Ham are now in the Championship.

However, Jacobs stressed the Summerville move may be contingent on Man Utd first finding a buyer for Rashford.