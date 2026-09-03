Manchester United have officially confirmed a late striker move did cross the line in the nick of time, with the full details in the move emerging.

The final hours of the English transfer window saw Everton thunder in with a late loan proposal for Joshua Zirkzee.

The Toffees were scrambling to line up a replacement for Folarin Balogun whose permanent transfer to Merseyside did eventually collapse.

Sky Sports have since revealed Everton’s offer, which included salary coverage, totalled £10m.

However, despite Zirkzee being willing to make the move, Man Utd determined the bid came too late in the day and thus turned it down.

With Zirkzee staying put, Man Utd were freed up to loan out the next striker on their depth chart – Chido Obi.

The window in the Netherlands remained open for an extra day until September 2. Before it shut, Fabrizio Romano brought news of a loan switch being agreed for Chido Obi.

He wrote on X: ‘Chido Obi from Manchester United to Willem II, here we go! Deal done for the striker to join Dutch side on season long loan.

‘#MUFC authorise medical taking place today. No buy option clause included, loan move until the end of the season – after @VI_nl.’

And with the Dutch window about to close, both Man Utd and Willem II officially confirmed Chido Obi’s loan has crossed the line.

Man Utd loan Chido Obi to Willem II

A statement on United’s website began: ‘Young Manchester United striker Chido Obi has agreed to join Willem II on a season-long loan, subject to registration.’

Willem II noted on their website: ‘Willem II has reached an agreement with Manchester United regarding the loan transfer of Chido Obi.

‘The 18-year-old striker will play for the Tricolores on loan for the remainder of the season.’

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As mentioned by Romano, there is no option to buy in this deal, meaning the talented teen will return to Old Trafford upon its conclusion.

The striker scored 15 goals in 31 appearances at Under-21 level last term, and United’s hope is that potency will translate into first-team football in the Eredivisie, and potentially then the Premier League.