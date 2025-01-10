Man Utd announce fantastic but unusual deal Ruben Amorim will love

Manchester United have broken from tradition after announcing a deal for a player Ruben Amorim believes can become a Premier League great.

It’s been a difficult start to life at Old Trafford for Amorim so far, though the 2-2 draw with Liverpool last time out showcased how effective his 3-4-3 system can be.

Man Utd have greenlit a total squad rebuild that over time, will result in Amorim being provided with players more suited to his formation and tactical demands.

That’s led to speculation over the futures of key players such as Kobbie Mainoo. Chelsea have positioned themselves as frontrunners to striker a deal and Man Utd will begrudgingly cash in if around £70m is bid.

But one player Man Utd have zero intention of offloading at any price is Amad Diallo who has quickly emerged as a critical player for Amorim.

And on Thursday, Man Utd officially announced the 22-year-old attacker had signed a new, five-year contract that ties his future to the club until 2030.

Man Utd generally include one-year club options in their deals to give the club breathing room when a player’s contract is winding down.

However, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed no such option has been included in Amad’s new contract in a surprising break from recent tradition.

“I am really proud to have signed this new contract,” said Amad. “I have had some incredible moments with this club already but there is so much more to come. I have huge ambitions in the game and I want to achieve history at Manchester United.

“I have learnt so much since arriving here four years ago; I am very grateful to the coaches and staff who have helped me to develop, and to the fans for driving me forward every day.

“It has been a difficult season for everyone, but I fully believe that we are on the right path and the future is going to be really special. I am ready to give everything to help the team and make our supporters proud again.”

Man Utd technical director, Jason Wilcox, added: “Everyone is delighted with Amad’s development; his quality on the ball, versatility and determination makes him a key part of the future of Manchester United.

“The best years of his career are ahead of him, and we all look forward to helping Amad to reach his immense potential and achieve success at the club in the coming seasons.”

Ruben Amorim’s huge belief in Amad Diallo

Amad’s prior contract was due to expire at season’s end and rather than trigger the one-year option contained within that deal, United elected to forge a brand new and longer-term agreement from scratch.

TEAMtalk learned back on December 6 that Amorim was the driving force behind United’s attempts to agree a new deal with Amad.

Sources explained Amorim quickly realised the calibre of player he’d inherited and the Portuguese believes he can turn Amad into one of the Premier League’s greats.

Thankfully for Man Utd, Amad’s morale has been sky high since Amorim took charge, which also coincided with becoming a regular first-team starter.

As such, Amad was more than willing to commit his long-term future to Man Utd and in Amorim, he has a coach who has total belief in his abilities.

Latest Man Utd news – Marcus Rashford, Nuno Mendes

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has completely ruled out Como as a viable destination for Marcus Rashford this month.

The Italian minnows are not an option Rashford and his camp are considering. AC Milan, Juventus, Napoli and Borussia Dortmund are all showing interest, while The Daily Mail claimed Tottenham hope to strike a loan deal too.

Elsewhere, reports in France state PSG left-back, Nuno Mendes, is ‘very interested’ in reuniting with Amorim at Old Trafford.

Amorim managed Mendes at Sporting CP and the Frenchman is being targeted to fill the left wing-back slot in United’s system.

Encouragingly for Man Utd, TEAMtalk has been informed Mendes has no intention of signing a new deal in Paris. Mendes’ current deal has 18 months left to run.

POLL: Think you know Ruben Amorim? ⬇️