Manchester United have officially confirmed the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, while three trusted sources have provided telling updates on the club’s pursuits of centre-back pair Leny Yoro and Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Red Devils installed Zirkzee as their No 1 transfer target to fill the void left by Anthony Martial. The Frenchman departed Man Utd as a free agent on June 30.

Zirkzee had initially looked on course to join Italian giant AC Milan, though the issue of high agents fees put a move to the San Siro on ice.

Man Utd had no qualms about paying the roughly €10m Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, was demanding.

United quickly sealed agreements on personal terms and also with the agent. They then agreed to pay slightly above the odds in order to secure better payments terms regarding the transfer fee with Bologna.

Rather than pay the player’s €40m release clause, Man Utd instead elected to pay €42.5m. That figure will be paid in instalments over three years. Had United activated the release clause, the €40m would have been paid up front and in full.

Via their official website, Man Utd have confirmed the signing of Zirkzee who has penned a five-year contract. The striker’s deal contains a club option for a sixth season.

Zirkzee, Ashworth respond to Man Utd coup

Responding to the move, Zirkzee said: “Having had discussions with the manager and the leaders of the club I know how exciting the future is going to be here and I cannot wait to play my part in achieving success for Manchester United.

“I am a player who has always dedicated everything to winning; I’m ready for this next challenge, to go to another level in my career and win more trophies.

“It is a privilege to join such an iconic club. I have to take a short break now after being with the national team, but I’ll be coming back ready to make an impact straight away.”

Sporting director Dan Ashworth added: “Securing a forward to enhance our already strong group of attacking players was a key aim for this summer. We are delighted that we’ve managed to sign a player of Joshua’s calibre this early in the transfer window.

“Joshua is an outstanding talent who is ready to make an impact for Manchester United. His ability and desire to grow into a world-class player means that he will be a great addition to the squad that we are building for the exciting season ahead and beyond.

“Having already achieved a significant amount in his career, we will provide Joshua with the perfect platform to reach the next level under the guidance and support of Erik ten Hag and the coaching staff. We look forward to seeing Joshua thrive at Old Trafford over the coming years.”

With Zirkzee’s move sealed, United are now turning their attention to further additions.

De Ligt and Ugarte next?

Matthijs De Ligt looks set to become arrival No 2 and has verbally agreed personal terms with United. Bayern Munich are demanding €50m plus add-ons and that is a figure Man Utd appear willing to pay, or at least come close to matching.

PSG’s Manuel Ugarte is being targeted as a younger and hungrier replacement for Casemiro. PSG are open to offloading Ugarte if bids of roughly €60m are tabled. Ugarte has given the green light to joining Man Utd despite their lack of Champions League football next season.

Elsewhere, Man Utd hope to make a second splash at centre-half and want either Leny Yoro or Jarrad Branthwaite to follow De Ligt into Old Trafford.

Man Utd have agreed personal terms on a contract worth roughly £150,000-a-week with Branthwaite.

United have seen two bids knocked back by Everton for Branthwaite. The biggest was worth £50m (£45m plus £5m in add-ons).

Furthermore, they have seen a bid worth approximately €50m prior to add-ons accepted by Lille for Yoro. United’s aim is to sign one of Yoro or Branthwaite to join De Ligt at the club. It is highly unlikely all three will arrive.

Romano, Ornstein, Plettenberg updates on Yoro and Branthwaite

According to trusted reporter David Ornstein, Everton are extremely unlikely to sell Branthwaite this summer given they’re on the cusp of offloading Amadou Onana to Aston Villa. The Belgian’s transfer will net Everton £50m and is emboldening the club to retain Branthwaite.

As such, only a mammoth bid of £70m will now be enough to unlock Branthwaite’s move to Old Trafford. United have repeatedly insisted they won’t overpay for the Toffees ace.

As such, attention has turned to Yoro who is the subject of a tug-of-war between Man Utd and Real Madrid.

Yoro, 18, greatly prefers signing with Real Madrid, though the Spanish side are unwiling to pay a sum close to the €50m bid Man Utd have already seen accepted.

As such, Lille are attempting to convince Yoro to abandon his Real Madrid dream in favour of signing with Man Utd.

The expectation remains Yoro will choose Real Madrid and either join Los Blancos this summer or the next.

However, according to both Fabrizio Romano and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Yoro’s mind isn’t completely made up just yet.

Taking to X, Romano stated Yoro’s future is “still depending on his decision.”

Plettenberg reported “Manchester United hope that Leny Yoro will give them his commitment soon.”

The journalist concluded Man Utd expect to learn of Yoro’s decision “soon.”

