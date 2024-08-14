Manchester United have confirmed Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract and the superstar couldn’t resist a cheeky mention of a bitter rival when speaking about the news, while the Red Devils are still expected to make at least two more signings before the August 30 deadline.

The first half of the 2020s have been anything but smooth sailing for Man Utd. However, the one guarantee during that time is Bruno Fernandes will create chances for fun and perform to a high standard every single week.

The Portuguese playmaker has returned impressive figures of 79 goals and 67 assists in 234 matches for Man Utd.

Fernandes has also created more chances in the Premier League than any other player since joining United from Sporting CP in January of 2020.

Fernandes, 29, was named club captain by Erik ten Hag last summer when succeeding Harry Maguire. He is the club’s most consistent performer and after confirmation he’s signed a new deal, he’ll continue to dazzle at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

Man Utd confirmed Fernandes has put pen to paper on a deal running until 2027. As is customary at Man Utd, the contract contains a one-year club option that would cover the 2027/28 season.

While the exact details on how much he’ll now earn haven’t emerged, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed Fernandes has been placed among United’s top earners.

For context, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford all earn in excess of £300,000-a-week.

Fernandes mentions Leeds after signing Man Utd contract

When responding to the news of his new deal, Fernandes couldn’t resist a cheeky mention of bitter rivals Leeds United.

Fernandes memorably scored a hattrick in the 5-1 demolition of Leeds to kick off the 2021/22 season in style. Fernandes named that humbling of Leeds as being among his highlights since joining the Red Devils.

“Everybody knows the passion I have for Manchester United,” began Fernandes. “I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, and the levels of dedication and desire required to represent this incredible club.

“I have had so many special moments here already; hearing my name sung from the Stretford End, scoring a hat-trick against Leeds, leading the team out at Old Trafford on European nights and lifting trophies at Wembley.

“But I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t believe that my best moments in a United shirt are still to come.

“From my discussions with the football leadership and manager, it is clear how determined everyone is to fight for major trophies in the years ahead. I can see how positive the future is going to be and I am relishing leading this team forward.”

READ MORE: The biggest Manchester United transfers of all time: Leny Yoro enters top 10 after £52m move

Man Utd working on more signings

Fernandes will now play alongside new recruits Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee for many a year to come.

MATTHIJS DE LIGT: What Ten Hag disciple can add for Man Utd and why Juventus, Bayern moves didn’t work out

However, Man Utd fully intend to take their tally of new signings from four to at least six.

A new central midfielder is wanted and personal terms remain in place with PSG’s Manuel Ugarte.

Reports claim PSG are warming to signing Jadon Sancho which could open the door to a swap deal.

If PSG swerve Sancho, Fabrizio Romano has claimed one of two things must happen before Ugarte can change clubs.

Either PSG must lower their €60m demands or Man Utd must sell a player in order to meet that €60m demand. Scott McTominay remains a prime candidate to depart.

Elsewhere, Man Utd are seeking a new left-back to offset the frequent injury absences of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

The Athletic recently confirmed a move for free agent Mario Hermoso – who plays centre-back or left-back – had been discussed.

However, Man Utd have decided not to pursue Hermoso and a surprise move for fellow free agent Marcos Alonso has been discussed instead.

DON’T MISS: ‘End of an era’ at Man Utd with superstar’s shock £86m sale ‘being discussed’