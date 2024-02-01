Man Utd announce masterstroke transfer with best possible deal delivered

Manchester United have confirmed the permanent transfer of midfielder Isak Hansen-Aaroen following a dispute over wages and a report has detailed why the deal is a masterstroke for the Red Devils.

Hansen-Aaroen, 19, moved to Old Trafford upon leaving Norwegian side Tromso back in 2020. The attack-minded midfielder has slowly risen through United’s youth ranks and featured heavily at Under-21 level in the Premier League 2 this season.

However, according to the Athletic, a dispute over his future salary put his future in Manchester under a dark cloud.

Hansen-Aaroen’s United deal was due to expire in the summer and the Athletic claimed United were unwilling to offer the level of wages the player was demanding.

As such, and with the January window representing United’s final chance to cash in, a permanent exit was a distinct possibility.

Now, Man Utd have confirmed via their official website that Hansen-Aaroen has been sold to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

Man Utd would’ve been in line to collect a compensation fee had the player left as a free agent in the summer.

However, the Athletic state the package United have negotiated with Werder Bremen is superior to what United would’ve been in line to collect via the compensation route.

There’s further good news for United, with the Athletic adding the Red Devils have successfully inserted matching rights into the agreement, along with a sell-on clause. Add-ons have also been negotiated into the completed transfer.

As such, Man Utd have secured the best deal possible for a player they were certain to lose in six months’ time anyway.

DON’T MISS: Next Mason Greenwood move helped by rival Prem deal, with Man Utd to field multiple offers