Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Wolves star Matheus Cunha, while club legend Paul Scholes has expressed his doubts over how well he will fit in at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old is set to become Man Utd’s first signing of the summer after the Premier League giants activated his £62.5 million (€74m, $84m) release clause.

The former Atletico Madrid ace will sign a five-year deal at Old Trafford, with the option of a further 12 months, to give Red Devils fans something of a boost after a dreadful season.

During his 92 appearances at Wolves, the Brazil international scored 33 goals – 17 of which came this season in all competitions – and the hope is he will bolster United’s goal-shy frontline.

The deal, which is subject to visa approval and registration procedures, is likely to be completed after Cunha returns from international duty later this month; with the Selecao playing Ecuador and Paraguay within the next 10 days.

Despite starring for the Molineux outfit last term, ex-Red Devils talisman Scholes has some concerns about any new Old Trafford addition – including the ex-RB Leipzig man.

Scholes has concerns over Cunha at Man Utd

Just over a month before Cunha’s switch to United was agreed, former England international Scholes revealed he wasn’t sure where Cunha would fit in head coach Ruben Amorim’s team.

The ex-midfielder also suggested even the best players in the world would struggle to make an impact at United – who finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham last month – right now.

He wrote in his TNT Sports column in late April: “He looks like he’s got the attributes that Ruben Amorim wants. He knows that physically, his team are just not strong or quick enough, so Matheus Cunha is obviously athletic, and he’s got quality with 15 league goals this season.

“I just worry for any signing coming to Manchester United at the minute. It just feels like it’s such a bad place to go. The quality of play right now is so poor. And with Cunha, is he a centre-forward or is he a wide player?

“There’s no doubt that he has quality and of course, it would be nice to sign him, but I worry about where he fits in. You can sign the best three players in the world, and I think they’ll struggle coming into this team at the minute, but they’ve got to start somewhere.”

