Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Patrick Dorgu from Lecce on a five-and-a-half-year contract, with the wing-back explaining how Ruben Amorim’s ‘vision’ for the team convinced him to join.

Man Utd have paid around £25m to get Dorgu in, but the fee could rise to around £30m with add-ons. He has become their first major signing of the Amorim era, penning a contract that will last until 2030, with the option to extend until 2031.

The Denmark international has left Lecce after 57 appearances, some of which were as a left-back and some of which were as a right-winger. In Amorim’s system, he’s expected to play as a left wing-back.

After his move was confirmed, Dorgu told ManUtd.com: “I am incredibly proud to be able to call myself a Manchester United player; this is a very special day for my whole family.

“I cannot wait to work with Ruben Amorim; his vision for this team and the future of the club is incredibly exciting. There is a clear plan set out for my development, and I feel that Manchester United is the perfect place to fulfil my potential and complete my huge ambitions.”

Left-back has been a problem position for Man Utd this season, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both having injury issues. Malacia is being linked with a late loan exit from the club as a result.

And it comes as no surprise that senior Man Utd figures are already hinting Dorgu will play a major part for his new club.

Technical director Jason Wilcox said: “Patrick is a really exciting talent; his strong defensive and attacking attributes, adaptability and work-rate will make him a key part of Ruben Amorim’s squad.

“Patrick has had a superb start to his career, and at the age of just 20, we know he will continue to develop under the guidance of our excellent coaching team.

“Patrick is the latest exciting young player that we have brought into the club. We believe that each of these talents has world-class potential and the ability to play a key role in achieving the success that everyone at Manchester United is striving for.”

New striker next for Man Utd?

It could be a busy end to the transfer window for Man Utd, who are sending Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa on loan and are in the market for a new attacker.

In recent hours, they have been in contact once again for Bayern Munich misfit Mathys Tel, who recently turned down the chance to join Tottenham.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that United are still pushing to take Tel on loan for the remainder of the season, but they face competition from Arsenal.

Other options United are considering, according to Laurie Whitwell, include Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku and Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey.

But Tel is the player whose entourage United are talking to today, so watch this space for further developments there.

IN FOCUS: The rise of Patrick Dorgu

Lecce originally acquired Dorgu from Nordsjaelland in his native country, where he was yet to make his first-team debut.

He spent a year in the Italian side’s academy ranks, but once he was promoted into the Lecce first team, there were no second thoughts as he went on to record 34 appearances between Serie A and the Coppa Italia last season.

The teenager’s potential has long since attracted some clubs of serious stature – with his agent namedropping Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona before he had even made his Lecce debut – while he made his senior international debut for Denmark during the September break.

This season, he has split his gametime between playing as a left-back or a right winger, developing his output considerably.

He has played 23 times this season prior to his Lecce exit, scoring three goals (all when playing as a winger).

Lecce have benefited from their faith in his potential, with Dorgu now becoming their record sale after overtaking Morten Hjulmand.