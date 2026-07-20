Manchester United have confirmed the arrival of a winger from Tottenham, and a top reporter has shed light on the finer details in the move.

Man Utd’s transfer window exploded into life last week with confirmation of three new arrivals. Karl Darlow joined via free agency to provide back-up to Senne Lammens between the sticks, while Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans became parts one and two in the midfield rebuild.

A third midfielder is expected to sign before the window ends, while Man Utd have also looked into landing a new left winger if Marcus Rashford departs.

On Monday, the Red Devils did announce a new left winger has arrived by way of Tottenham, though the deal is unlikely to affect their true plans for the position.

In an official statement on their website, United confirmed Tottenham’s Tynan Thompson, 18, has joined subject to registration.

The statement read: ‘Manchester United have agreed the signing of exciting young winger Tynan Thompson, subject to registration.

‘The England youth international has joined from Tottenham Hotspur. The 18-year-old scored 13 goals and contributed six assists last season across Under-18s to Under-21s level, including seven goals in seven UEFA Youth League games.

‘His performances earned him opportunities within Spurs’ first-team matchday squads.

‘Everyone at United would like to welcome Tynan to the club and wish him the very best of luck for the future.’

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How much Man Utd paid for Tynan Thompson

Academy raids between the Premier League’s biggest sides have become increasingly common over the past few years.

Man Utd are no strangers to the trend having snatched Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi from Arsenal during the INEOS years, to give just two examples.

Thompson is the latest prospect to change clubs amongst the big boys, and taking to X, reporter Ben Jacobs revealed all on the costs involved.

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He wrote: ‘Understand Manchester United will pay an initial £4m plus a further £4m in add-ons related to first team achievements.’

Jacobs then revealed Spurs have inserted a hefty sell-on clause, concluding: ‘Spurs retain a 15% sell-on.’