Man Utd announce signing of Liverpool winger as Romano confirms what’s next

Manchester United have officially confirmed the arrival of a young winger from Liverpool, and Fabrizio Romano has detailed what happens next.

Academy raids between the ‘Big Six’ sides have become increasingly common in recent years. Liverpool were the beneficiaries not so long ago when poaching Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea, for example.

Man Utd are fighting tooth and nail to prevent the exit of JJ Gabriel, with Chelsea his likeliest suitor if leaving Old Trafford but remaining in England.

However, TEAMtalk understands the expectation is Gabriel will move to Spain if he does depart, with that saga due to come to a crossroads on October 6 when Gabriel turns 16.

In any case, it’s Man Utd who are now benefitting from an academy move today, with the club officially confirming they’ve signed Isaac Konde from Liverpool.

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Man Utd sign Isaac Konde from Liverpool

A club statement read: ‘Manchester United have agreed the signing of winger Isaac Konde.

‘The talented youngster has joined after leaving Liverpool.

‘The 16-year-old had his first taste of Under-18 football at Liverpool, featuring regularly towards the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

‘Everyone at the club would like to welcome Isaac to United and wish him the very best of luck.’

Taking to X soon after, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, stated Konde will slot into United’s youth set-up at Under-18s level.

He wrote: ‘Manchester United confirm the signing of Isaac Konde as the 16-year-old winger joins from Liverpool.

‘Konde joins the U18s and long term plan at #MUFC.’

A prior report from The Athletic stated Liverpool are in line to receive a compensation figure for Konde’s departure.

Per the report, the figure is expected to reach seven figures, meaning Man Utd will have to pay at least one million pounds.

Which wingers Isaac Konde is comparable to

A coach who knows Konde well has compared Konde to former Man Utd wingers Nani and Wilfried Zaha.

The coach told The Athletic: “He’s fast, direct and a very exciting prospect, an off-the-shoulder winger.

“He’s from a very humble family. He looks like a Manchester United-type player, who reminds me of Nani or Wilfried Zaha.

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“But you might not see the best of him for six months as he hasn’t been able to play.

“It’ll take him time to get fit, he looks young for his age, but he’s already giving good numbers. Wait until he fills into his body.”