Man Utd announce striker exit as league leaders seal fantastic coup

A Manchester United striker will spend the rest of the 2024/25 season pushing for promotion after officially sealing a switch to a league-leading side.

Ethan Wheatley, 19, is a player many Man Utd fans might not be familiar with, though he has been making a big impression in the club’s youth ranks.

The striker scored both goals in the Under-18 Premier League Cup Final to help Man Utd sink Manchester City 2-1.

His exploits at youth level resulted in Wheatley scooping club’s prestigious Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award.

Wheatley made three senior appearances for Man Utd last term and received a fourth outing in the League Cup fourth round clash with Leicester in October.

With the player ready for regular first-team football, Man Utd have wrapped up a deal with League Two leaders, Walsall.

United confirmed via their official website that Wheatley will spend the rest of the 2024/25 campaign loaned to Mat Sadler’s side.

Walsall are pushing for promotion to League One and currently boast a healthy eight-point gap to second-placed Crewe Alexandra.

They’re 15 points clear of Wimbledon in the first play-off place and Wheatley’s addition should help the club storm to automatic promotion.

Neither Man Utd nor Walsall suggested an option/obligation to buy has been included in the agreement. As such, Wheatley will return to Old Trafford when the loan concludes.

Ethan Wheatley and Walsall reaction to loan deal

Walsall certainly sounded pleased with what is unquestionably a significant coup for the club. Indeed, in December it emerged that Wheatley was being targeted by ambitious League One side Wrexham.

Yet it’s Walsall who’ve sealed a deal and their official club statement on the signing began: “We’re delighted to announce that we have secured the loan signing of highly-rated striker Ethan Wheatley, with the 19-year-old joining us on loan until the end of the season from Premier League side Manchester United.”

Wheatley too is thrilled with the switch, stating: “It is my first loan so I am very excited to get going.

“The Club is currently top of the league so I am coming into a winning environment and I am looking forward to that and hopefully we can kick on for the rest of the season and I can help the team to do good things.

“I had interest from other places but they didn’t have as many games left in the season and a big thing for me is earning game time and trying to play as much as possible in the men’s game and hopefully I can do that and stamp my mark and impress.”

Latest Man Utd news – Angel Gomes snub, Nkunku-Garnacho swap, Antony masterclass

In other news, GiveMeSport claim England international, Angel Gomes, would prefer to join Tottenham rather than return to Man Utd.

United have shown interest in re-signing the former Red Devil when his contract at Lille expires in the summer. However, the 24-year-old reportedly wants Spurs and Ange Postecoglou’s side are preparing a proposal right now.

Elsewhere, Sky Germany have confirmed Man Utd and Chelsea are in ‘direct contact’ for a blockbuster swap involving Alejandro Garnacho and Christopher Nkunku.

Both players are open to leaving their current sides are there is only a small discrepancy in each club’s respective valuation of their player.

Finally, Man Utd have secured an extremely favourable salary split in Antony’s loan switch to Real Betis.

The LaLiga side are on the hook for a minimum of 84 percent of the winger’s £200,000-a-week salary. 84 percent of that figure equates to £168,000.

That means Man Utd will net a salary saving of roughly £3.7m over the next 22 weeks.