Manchester United have beaten Chelsea and PSG to a striker signing and a follow-up move has also been announced.

United owners INEOS have taken a sledgehammer to the club’s transfer policy since taking control in 2024. Gone are the days of making ‘Hollywood’ signings of superstar names at the tail-end of their careers.

Instead, Man Utd are focused on signing younger stars who, ideally, will spend the best years of their career at Old Trafford.

Another change has seen Man Utd ramp up their efforts to sign the brightest starlets across the globe. Teenage starlets like Ayden Heaven, Sekou Kone and Chido Obi have been banked, and Man Utd have officially announced the latest hot prospect to join their ranks.

A club statement read: ‘Manchester United have completed the signing of exciting young forward Enzo Kana-Biyik.

‘Last season, the France youth international scored nine goals in 18 games for Le Havre’s Under-19s team and earned a place on the bench for the first team on two occasions.’

United then confirmed the 18-year-old will spend the 2025/26 loaned to Lausanne -Sport who fall under the INEOS umbrella.

‘Following the signing of his contract, the emerging talent has secured a loan switch to Swiss Super League side, Lausanne-Sport,’ the statement added.

‘Everyone at United would like to welcome Enzo to the club and wish him the very best of luck for his loan.’

Chelsea and PSG both beaten / Contract details

News of Man Utd agreeing a deal to sign Kana-Biyik first broke at the beginning of May.

Taking to X at that time, reporter Christopher Michel named the clubs United had fended off to secure Kana-Biyik’s signature.

“United beat off competition from Chelsea, Monaco and PSG,” wrote Michel. “PSG in particular wanted him, as his two brothers play there in the academy. But he said yes to Man Utd.”

Fabrizio Romano also weighed in on the move, revealing a five-year contract with a club option for a sixth season had been sealed. As such, Kana-Biyik is under Man Utd’s control until the summer of 2031.

