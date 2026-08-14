Man Utd announce winger deal with transfer fee revealed – ‘good signing’

Manchester United have officially confirmed a winger has left the club, and a reporter who has described this move as a ‘good signing’ has revealed the transfer fee.

The transfer headlines at Old Trafford right now largely revolve around the club’s ongoing efforts to complete their midfield rebuild with a third addition.

Elsewhere, a new left-back is wanted, as is a new striker. A left winger was sought earlier in the summer, though with Marcus Rashford now on course to stay, that particular plan has been shelved.

Regarding exits, Man Utd will offload Joshua Zirkzee if they do bring a new frontman in to compete with Benjamin Sesko.

The Red Devils have also been hard at work offloading fringe and younger players who in the club’s mind at least, don’t have what it takes to make it big in the first-team.

Indeed, Radek Vitek (Middlesbrough) and Tyler Fredricson (Lausanne-Sport) have been sold over the past fortnight, while Altay Bayindir was loaned to Celta Vigo and his deal contains an option to buy worth €4m.

Now, United have announced another departure, with the club officially confirming 20-year-old winger, Ethan Williams, has been sold to League One side Peterborough.

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Man Utd sell Ethan Williams

A club statement on their website began: ‘Academy forward Ethan Williams has agreed a move to League One side Peterborough United, subject to registration.’

Regarding cost, talkSPORT’s chief transfer news reporter, Alex Crook, claimed Man Utd secured a deal worth just north of £750,000.

Taking to X, he wrote: ‘Ethan Williams deal from #MUFC to Peterborough is worth north of 750k to include performance-related add-ons. Good signing for Posh.’

Peterborough also confirmed Williams’ arrival with a club statement of their own, which began: ‘We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of highly-rated Manchester United winger Ethan Williams for a sizeable undisclosed fee, with the 20-year-old penning a long-term contract.

‘Williams, who has just completed a pre-season tour with Manchester United, which included a goal in the 5-0 win over Rosenburg, completed the necessary paperwork at the Bespoke Builds Training Ground.’

Speaking about the coup, Posh boss, Luke Williams, said: “Ethan is a player that will give us another option in the wide areas, he is quick, direct and will be a threat and I am looking forward to working with him.

“He has already got first team experience at a few clubs and joins us after being away with Manchester United on their pre-season tour, so he is fit and ready to go.”

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