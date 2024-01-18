Manchester United and Sevilla have both confirmed a winger transfer on surprise terms has crossed the line, though the agreement does contain a fantastic clause for the Red Devils.

Man Utd and Sevilla have already presided over one piece of business this month, with Hannibal Mejbri embarking on a new chapter in Spain.

The combative midfielder joined Sevilla on a six-month loan that also contains an option to buy worth €20m. United covered all the bases when inserting a hefty sell-on clause and a buy-back clause believed to be worth €35m.

Loan exits have been centre of attention at Old Trafford this month. Aside from Hannibal, Alvaro Fernandez (Benfica), Donny van de Beek (Eintracht Frankfurt), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) and Joe Hugill (Burton Albion) have also left on a temporary basis.

Now, one more name can be added to that list – Mateo Mejia.

The 20-year-old right winger joined Man Utd from the youth set-up of Real Zaragoza back in 2019.

Mejia never went on to make his senior Man Utd debut, though has impressed in the Premier League 2 this season. Indeed, his nine outings in that league have returned eight goal contributions.

However, his stellar form at Under-21 level hasn’t been enough to convince Man Utd he’s worthy of a chance to shine in the first-team.

Mejia leaves for free, but Man Utd insert huge clause

Man Utd and Sevilla both confirmed via their official websites on Thursday morning that Mejia has moved to Spain on a free transfer. That’s despite the player only signing a new contract at Old Trafford last June.

But while Man Utd won’t receive a fee for the player, they may yet benefit from a financial perspective further down the line.

Indeed, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Man Utd have inserted a huge 25 percent sell-on clause into Mejia’s contract with Sevilla.

Sell-on clauses generally fall in the 10-20 percent range, though Man Utd would now be in line for a quarter of any sale proceeds down the road.

Furthermore, the Manchester Evening News reported ‘that while there is no fixed fee on the deal, the two clubs have agreed to a contingent fee, meaning United will receive money based on how successful he is in Spain.’

The MEN also confirmed the presence of the hefty 25 percent sell-on clause.

